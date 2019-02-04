Jeanette B. Revak, 98, formerly of Conrath, died Saturday, February 2, in Eau Claire. She is survived by 6 children, Barbara Lundgren of Tony, Ron of Eau Claire, Patti Bisson of Ingram, Don of Eau Claire, Nikki Revak of Washburn, and Rita Revak Lutz of Gainesville, FL. 11 Grandchildren, 9 Great-Grandchildren and 1 Sister, Lottie Nelson.

Funeral services will be Saturday, February 16 at 11 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Friends may call on Saturday morning at the church from 9 AM until the time of services. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Conrath Cemetery Association.

The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.