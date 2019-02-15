Fred A. Hennekens, 72 of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, February 14, at his home. He is survived by his wife Linda, 1 daughter, Heidi Rubenzer of Cameron, 2 granddaughters, 1 brother, Loren Hennekens of Sarona.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Fred Hennekens will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, February 23, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with FR. Inna Pothireddy officiating. Visitation will be from 9 AM until service time on Saturday at the Church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.