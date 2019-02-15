Fred A. Hennekens
Fred A. Hennekens, 72 of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, February 14, at his home. He is survived by his wife Linda, 1 daughter, Heidi Rubenzer of Cameron, 2 granddaughters, 1 brother, Loren Hennekens of Sarona.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Fred Hennekens will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, February 23, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with FR. Inna Pothireddy officiating. Visitation will be from 9 AM until service time on Saturday at the Church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS February 15, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-15-19 The next high pressure system will be located over the Plains today, keeping us in northwest flow with still some breezy winds. It will be mostly sunny with colder than average temperatures, with highs only in the mid teens, while chill values remain below zero much of the day. The high will […]
- Wisconsin Sports 2-15 February 15, 2019Wisconsin State Sports (5am update) February 15, 2019 (Friday) at 4:32 am Dale Forbis >>Freshman-Dominated Badger Men Visit Notre Dame In Hockey (South Bend, IN) — Freshmen are doing the damage for the Wisconsin men’s hockey team in recent games. First-year players have accounted for 13 of the Badgers’ 22 goals in the […]