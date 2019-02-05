Eileen J. Kenter
Eileen J. Kenter, 84 of Ladysmith, died on Monday, February 4th, at her daughter’s home in Tony. She is survived by 3 sons, George of Matawan, MI, Nelson of Missoula, MT and David of Lacrosse, 2 daughters, Susan Birch of Holcombe and Deborah Stewart of Tony, 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial for Eileen Kenter will be held at 3 PM on Friday, February 8th at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with FR. Inna Pothireddy officiating. Friends may call on Thursday, February 7th from 6 PM until 7 PM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and again on Friday at the church from 2:30 PM until service time.
