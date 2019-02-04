Edna M. Madlon, 81, of Jump River, died of natural causes on Friday, February 1, at her home. She is survived by her children, Cynthia (John) Prasnicky, Gordon (Veronica) Madlon and Joseph Madlon all of Jump River, Greg (Lynn Kendall) Madlon of Glen Flora, and Randy (Loralee) Madlon of Lublin, 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 4 step great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild and her siblings, Jan (Gerry) Couillard of Gilman, Jerry Couillard of Stanley, Kaye Joyner of Black River Falls, Joanne (Gene) Everson of Rib Lake, Janice (Curt) Harris of Virginia, MN. Linda (Hugo) Scholtze of Babbitt, MN., Minga (Mike) Cole of Tower, MN., and Bonnie (Dan) Omundson of Thorp.

Services will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, February 9, at the Jump River Community Center. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Mount Nebo Cemetery. Plombon Funeral Service assisted the family.