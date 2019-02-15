mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Ann L. Baker

Ann L. Baker, age 74, of Holcombe, passed away Friday, February 15th, surrounded by family.  Private Family Inurnment will be in the Cornell Cemetery at a later date.  Borton-Leiser Funeral Home Cornell assisted the family.

    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-15-19 The next high pressure system will be located over the Plains today, keeping us in northwest flow with still some breezy winds. It will be mostly sunny with colder than average temperatures, with highs only in the mid teens, while chill values remain below zero much of the day. The high will […]
    Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  February 15, 2019 (Friday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis >>Freshman-Dominated Badger Men Visit Notre Dame In Hockey (South Bend, IN) — Freshmen are doing the damage for the Wisconsin men’s hockey team in recent games. First-year players have accounted for 13 of the Badgers’ 22 goals in the […]
