Wisconsin Sports 1-9

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  January 9, 2019 (Wednesday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>New Packers Coach May Keep Some Of The Staff Intact (Green Bay, WI) — Incoming Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is wanting to keep some of the team’s current assistants in place as he takes over. E-S-P-N-dot-com is reporting the retention of defensive coordinator Mike Pettine is a priority for the 39-year-old LaFleur. The Packers defense was in the middle of the pack in total yards allowed and scoring defense, but Pettine was given a lot of credit for his organizational work. Interim head coach Joe Philbin could also be retained by LaFleur.

>>Badgers Offensive Coordinator Interviews For Temple Heading Coaching Job (Philadelphia, PA) — Online reports indicate Wisconsin Badgers offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph was impressive during a job interview with officials at Temple University. The Owls are looking for a head football coach after their first choice, Manny Diaz, accepted the job, then returned to Miami where he was promoted to head coach there. Temple just completed an 8-5 season with a loss to Duke in the Independence Bowl. Rudolph has been on the U-W coaching staff for the last four years.

>>Brewers Could Get Madison Bumgarner, But It Would Be Painful (Milwaukee, WI) — Several national reports indicate the Milwaukee Brewers are talking with San Francisco about ace left-hander Madison Bumgarner. The hurler known as “MadBum” would be expensive, likely costing the Brewers at least one of their top-flight young pitchers — Corbin Burnes, Freddy Peralta or Brandon Woodruff. The 29-year-old Bumgarner is a free agent after the 2019 season and he has been injured the last two seasons. He’s also one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball.

>>Marquette Looks For Big East Road Win (Omaha, NE) — The Marquette Golden Eagles try to claim their first Big East Conference road victory tonight (Wednesday) at Creighton. The Eagles have a 12-3 record overall, with one win in two conference games. Creighton is 10-5 overall and has the same conference record. Marquette has struggled in true road games, losing to Indiana and St. John’s by 20 points or more. The Bluejays lack size, but they have four players scoring in double figures.