Wisconsin Sports 1-8

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  January 8, 2019 (Tuesday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>Packers Choose Tennessee Offensive Coordinator LaFleur To Be New Head Coach (Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers have chosen Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur to be the team’s next head coach. The Packers will make the official announcement after the 39-year-old LaFleur signs a contract. Packers C-E-O Mark Murphy made the decision one day after LaFleur was interviewed. He was picked over nine other candidates. He has strong connections to coaches like Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan who have ushered in the N-F-L’s new offensive revolution.

>>Big 4th Quarter Gives Bucks 114-102 Victory (Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks trailed by three points entering the fourth quarter Monday night, then guard Malcolm Brogdon connected from outside the arc and the home team pulled away. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a double-double with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Brogdon scored 21. The Jazz built the lead to 11 points early in the third period, but couldn’t hold on. The Bucks will take a record of 28-11 into a game at Houston Wednesday night.

>>Former Badger Joe Thomas Joins College Football Hall Of Fame (Madison, WI) — University of Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez calls Joe Thomas the best offensive lineman ever to play for the Badgers. Now, he’s going to be a part of the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019. Thomas was a two-time All-American at left tackle and won the Outland Trophy as the best offensive lineman in the nation after his senior year. He’s also expected to be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as soon as he is eligible.

>>Badgers Basketball Falls Out Of Top-25 Poll (Madison, WI) — The two straight losses before a win at Penn State have knocked the Wisconsin Badgers out of the Associated Press Top-25 Men’s College Basketball poll. Wisconsin was number-22 last week. Four Big Ten Conference teams are in the poll this time, topped by undefeated number-two Michigan. Marquette has a record of 12-3 and the Eagles are ranked number-21. They are the highest-ranked team from the Big East after a loss to St. John’s and a win over Xavier.

    Where do the Minnesota Timberwolves go after firing head coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau on Sunday? When the Timberwolves hired Thibodeau after the 2015-16 season, they looked like a rising force in the Western Conference behind a young core led by back-to-back No. 1 overall picks and Rookie of the Year winners […]
    GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers are expected to hire Matt LaFleur as their next head coach, sources told ESPN. LaFleur spent last season as the Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator and previously worked under Sean McVay for the Los Angeles Rams and Kyle Shanahan with the Atlanta Falcons. Both McVay and Shanahan are […]
    Former Arizona assistant Emanuel "Book" Richardson, who is facing federal bribery charges as part of the FBI's investigation into college basketball corruption, has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, his attorney told ESPN on Monday. Richardson and two other former assistants -- USC's Tony Bland and Oklahoma State's Lamont Evans -- were accused of accepting […]
