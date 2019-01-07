Wisconsin Sports 1-8

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  January 8, 2019 (Tuesday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>Packers Choose Tennessee Offensive Coordinator LaFleur To Be New Head Coach (Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers have chosen Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur to be the team’s next head coach. The Packers will make the official announcement after the 39-year-old LaFleur signs a contract. Packers C-E-O Mark Murphy made the decision one day after LaFleur was interviewed. He was picked over nine other candidates. He has strong connections to coaches like Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan who have ushered in the N-F-L’s new offensive revolution.

>>Big 4th Quarter Gives Bucks 114-102 Victory (Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks trailed by three points entering the fourth quarter Monday night, then guard Malcolm Brogdon connected from outside the arc and the home team pulled away. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a double-double with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Brogdon scored 21. The Jazz built the lead to 11 points early in the third period, but couldn’t hold on. The Bucks will take a record of 28-11 into a game at Houston Wednesday night.

>>Former Badger Joe Thomas Joins College Football Hall Of Fame (Madison, WI) — University of Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez calls Joe Thomas the best offensive lineman ever to play for the Badgers. Now, he’s going to be a part of the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019. Thomas was a two-time All-American at left tackle and won the Outland Trophy as the best offensive lineman in the nation after his senior year. He’s also expected to be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as soon as he is eligible.

>>Badgers Basketball Falls Out Of Top-25 Poll (Madison, WI) — The two straight losses before a win at Penn State have knocked the Wisconsin Badgers out of the Associated Press Top-25 Men’s College Basketball poll. Wisconsin was number-22 last week. Four Big Ten Conference teams are in the poll this time, topped by undefeated number-two Michigan. Marquette has a record of 12-3 and the Eagles are ranked number-21. They are the highest-ranked team from the Big East after a loss to St. John’s and a win over Xavier.