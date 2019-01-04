Wisconsin Sports 1-7

Wisconsin State Sports (5am udpate)  January 7, 2019 (Monday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>Marquette Claims Big East Home Opener Against Xavier 70-52 (Milwaukee, WI) — Marquette evened its Big East Conference record at 1-1 with a 70-52 win over Xavier Sunday afternoon. The Golden Eagles haven’t lost in the 11 games they’ve played this season at the Fiserv Forum. Markus Howard scored 26 points and got 20-point help from Sacar Anim. The Eagles were up 35-26 and they went on a 13-2 run to start the second half. The biggest lead was 20 points with 11:40 to go. Xavier cut the margin to 57-46 but got no closer. Marquette plays at Creighton Wednesday night.

>>Badgers Claim Road Victory At Penn State 71-52 (State College, PA) — Senior Ethan Happ scored 22 points as the Wisconsin Badgers claimed a 71-52 Big Ten Conference victory at Penn State Sunday. Happ also took down eight rebounds and handed out four assists. The Badgers were in control for most of the contest as they improved their record to 11-4, ending a two-game losing streak. Penn State played without coach Pat Chambers, who was suspected for one game after pushing a Michigan player during a game Thursday night. Wisconsin will take a 3-1 conference mark into it’s Friday home game against Purdue.

>>Bakhtiari Snubbed By Pro Bowl, Makes All-Pro Again (Green Bay, WI) — Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is only an alternate for this year’s Pro Bowl, but he was named to the N-F-L All-Pro team Friday. Theoretically, it should be harder to be named All-Pro, but Bakhtiari has accomplished that three times, while only being named a Pro Bowl starter once. Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers tells reporters he thinks Bakhtiari has the potential to wind up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after his career is over.

>>Brewers Trade OF Broxton To Mets For 3 Players (Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers traded outfielder Keon Broxton to the New York Mets in a deal announced Saturday. In return, the Mets send three players to Milwaukee, including relief pitcher Bobby Wahl. They also received minor league prospects in pitcher Adam Hill and infielder Felix Valerio. Wahl is a hard-thrower who has racked up the strikeouts in the minor leagues but has an earned run average 6-point-92 in the majors.