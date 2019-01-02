Wisconsin Sports 1-4

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update) CORRECTED VERSION  January 4, 2019 (Friday) at 5:16 am  Dale Forbis

!!! CORRECTED VERSION — BUCKS GAME IS AT HOME !!! >>Ice-Cold Wisconsin Drops Border Battle To Gophers 59-52 (Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Badgers fell so far behind in an ice-cold shooting first half they couldn’t come all the way back in a 59-52 loss to Minnesota Thursday night. The Badgers hit just 23 percent of their shots and trailed 29-14 at intermission. Center Ethan Happ finished with 17 points and eight rebounds, but missed six-of-seven free throws. Nate Reuvers was the only other Badger in double figures with 12. Wisconsin’s record falls to 10-4 after a second straight loss, 2-1 in Big Ten Conference play. The Badgers go on the road for a Sunday game at Penn State next.

>>Former Packer S LeRoy Butler Shut Out Of Hall Of Fame … Again (Green Bay, WI) — He may have been the first N-F-L defensive back with 20 interceptions and 20 sacks, but former Packer LeRoy Butler won’t be in this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame class. Butler was among 25 semifinalists for the honor, but his name wasn’t on the final list Thursday. Butler was a first-team All-Pro four times during his storied career. He was famous among defensive coordinators for being able to help stop the run game, rush the quarterback and cover receivers.

>>Coach Mike Budenholzer Leads Bucks Against His Former Team (Milwaukee, WI) — Coach Mike Budenholzer leads the streaking Milwaukee Bucks against Atlanta for an N-B-A showdown tonight. Budenholzer coached the Hawks for five seasons, leading them to the playoffs four times. His Bucks are the highest scoring team in the league, led by forward Giannis Antetokounmpo — who currently has received the most All-Star votes of any player in the Eastern Division. Atlanta has struggled in a rebuilding season, losing 26 times in 37 games.

>>Badgers C Tyler Biadasz Decides To Stay At Wisconsin, Bypass NFL Draft (Madison, WI) — Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz has decided to stay with the Wisconsin Badgers for another season. Biadasz and right tackle David Edwards considered turning pro and Edwards has declared himself eligible for the 2019 N-F-L Draft. Biadasz has started 27 straight games at center. He gives the Badgers four experienced players who started games during 2018 for next season’s offensive line