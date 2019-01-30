Wisconsin Sports 1-31

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  January 31, 2019 (Thursday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>Golden Eagles Extend Winning Streak To 8-In-A-Row At Butler 76-58 (Indianapolis, IN) — It may have been below freezing outside Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, but Marquette guard Markus Howard was hot inside, hitting 14-of-23 shots and scoring 32 points in a 76-58 win. The Big East Conference victory extended the Golden Eagles’ winning streak to eight-in-a-row. Marquette’s record is 19-3, including 8-1 in conference play. Junior forward Sam Hauser followed Howard with 19 points in one of the only college basketball games being played in the Midwest. Marquette is off until next Tuesday when St. John’s visits the Fiserv Forum.

>>Brewers Rotation Has Young Help On The Way (Milwaukee, WI) — As the Milwaukee Brewers churned toward the 2018 National League Central Division title the experts kept saying the same thing — they didn’t have enough starting pitching. Some young arms are about to change that perception. Right-handed pitchers Corbin Burnes, Freddy Peralta and Brandon Woodruff made a difference for Milwaukee last season. Peralta compiled a 6-4 record in 14 starts. Burnes and Woodruff were effective in relief — and the Brewers hope to get Jimmy Nelson back this season. Team officials say there is another group of young hurlers with plenty of potential currently moving their way up through the minor league system.

>>Former Badger Makes Big Impression During Professional Hockey Debut (Boston, MA) — Former Wisconsin Badger hockey standout Trent Frederic earned a lot of attention during his professional debut. The Boston Bruins rookie went viral on Twitter when he and the Winnipeg Jets’ Brandon Tanev swapped punches. The 20-year-old Frederic had just been called up Monday and Tanev went after him in the second period Tuesday. A lot of attention was given to the fight because Frederic’s happy parents, Gaye and Bob, were in the crowd and were seen celebrating after their son dropped the gloves. The reason it went viral? His parents’ combination fist pump and high-five missed.

>>Packers Name Alvin Whitted Wide Receivers Coach (Green Bay, WI) — Day-by-day Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur is building his staff. Alvis Whitted (WHIT id) has been signed to be wide receivers coach according to a Wednesday announcement. He played nine seasons in the N-F-L and spent the last seven doing the same job at Colorado State University. He coached three All-American wide receivers while he was in Fort Collins. Another position, special teams coordinator, maybe about to be filled. Several sources say Vanderbilt special teams coach Shawn Mennenga is the choice and the job offer may have already been made. Mannenga was an assistant special teams coach with the Browns for seven seasons before returning to college.