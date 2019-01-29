Wisconsin Sports 1-30

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  January 30, 2019 (Wednesday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>Badgers Surrender 1st Half Lead, Then Rally To Win 4th Game In-A-Row (Lincoln, NE) — Guard Brad Davison powered an 18-4 run the second half as the Wisconsin Badgers took control and beat Nebraska Tuesday 62-51. The Badgers led the Big Ten Conference showdown by as many as 14 points in the first half, then watched the lead melt away. Trailing 40-37, Davison scored 10 of his points in the rally which built a 55-44 edge with four-and-a-half minutes to go. He led a balanced Wisconsin attack with 13 points. Ethan Happ and Nate Reuvers each had 10. The Badgers try to extend their four-game winning streak at home against Maryland Friday night.

>>Milwaukee Still Only NBA Which Has Yet To Lose 2-In-A-Row (Detroit, MI) — Tuesday’s 115-105 win at Detroit means the Milwaukee Bucks remain the only team in the N-B-A yet to lose two games in-a-row. That’s the main reason the Bucks have the best record in the league at 36-13. Giannis Atetokounmpo scored 21 points, adding eight rebounds and 11 assists. Eric Bledsoe chipped in 20 points and seven assists as Milwaukee bounced back from a loss at Oklahoma City. The Bucks take tonight (Wednesday) off, then play at Toronto Thursday.

>>Packers Expected To Keep TE Jimmy Graham (Green Bay, WI) — Although his only season in Green Bay wasn’t what he or the team wanted, the Packers are expected to hang on to tight end Jimmy Graham. N-F-L-dot-com is reporting the Packers will pay Graham’s five-million-dollar roster bonus March 15th. A broken bone in his hand helped limit Graham to 55 catches in 16 games, good for 636 yards and just two touchdowns — good numbers for a tight end, but well below Graham’s career norm.

>>Dominant Badger Women Have Goal In Sight: National Title (Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin women’s hockey team has won 23-of-26 games during yet another impressive start to a season. The Badgers have done their damage against powerhouse teams, sweeping number-four Princeton and splitting with number-2 Minnesota and number-seven-ranked Ohio State. Wisconsin has impressive depth, but no single player who stands out. Junior goal-keeper Kristen Campbell has proved she should be mentioned in the same sentence with other program greats. She has a 93-point-one save percentage — which is better than U-W’s all-time best goalkeeper Jessie Vetter.