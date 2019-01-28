Wisconsin Sports 1-29

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  January 29, 2019 (Tuesday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>Marquette Has 2 Basketball Teams In Top-10 (Milwaukee, WI) — For the first time in school history Marquette has two basketball teams ranked in the top-10 nationwide. The Marquette men are 10th in the A-P poll and ninth in the U-S-A Today poll. They jumped up two spaces in both listings. The Golden Eagle women are number-10 in the A-P poll and the women’s coaches poll comes out today (Tuesday). It has been almost seven years since the Marquette men were in the top-10. They play at Butler Wednesday while the women are at DePaul next Sunday.

>>Badgers Look For 4th Straight Big Ten Conference Win On Road (Lincoln, NE) — The Wisconsin Badgers have to hit the boards a little harder when they play at Nebraska tonight (Tuesday). The Badgers are going for their fourth straight Big Ten Conference victory. Nebraska is building a reputation for strong defense, especially when it comes to defending three-point shots. Wisconsin has been out-rebounded in seven of its last eight games. Although the Badgers have won eight-of-12 against Nebraska since that team joined the conference, the Cornhuskers have taken three out of the last four meetings between the two.

>>5th Time: Antetokounmpo Named Eastern Conference Player Of Week (Milwaukee, WI) — For the fifth time this season Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Antetokounmpo averaged 30-point-seven points, 15-point-seven rebounds and four assists-a-game while the Bucks were winning two out of three. He was also named a starter and captain for the 2019 N-B-A All-Star Game last week. That contest will be played February 17th in Charlotte, North Carolina.

>>It’s Back To The Drawing Board As Packers Seek Back Up For Rodgers (Green Bay, WI) — There were hopes DeShone Kizer would finally become the back-up quarterback the Green Bay Packers have needed when he came over in a trade with Cleveland last year. It didn’t work out and the Packers will be on the lookout again this off-season. Kizer has all the physical tools and showed promise in the pre-season, but his efforts during the regular season were unacceptable. He was inaccurate and inconsistent and became rattled when the pressure was turned up.