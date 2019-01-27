Wisconsin Sports 1-28

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  January 28, 2019 (Monday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>George, Westbrook Lead Thunder Past Milwaukee 118-112 (Oklahoma City, OK) — Dominant performances by Paul George and Russell Westbrook led the Oklahoma Thunder to a 118-112 win over Milwaukee Sunday afternoon. George scored 36 points and had 13 rebounds, while Westbrook produced his 16th triple-double of the season. Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe connected on a three-pointer will just over a minute left to cut the margin to three points, but Milwaukee never caught up. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 18 rebounds for the Bucks. They play at Detroit Tuesday night.

>>Solid Badger Defense And Ethan Happ’s Triple-Double Defeat Wildcats (Madison, WI) — Wisconsin was tough on defense, holding Northwestern to its poorest shooting performance of the season in a 62-46 Big Ten Conference victory Saturday. Senior Ethan Happ produced his second triple-double of the season, scoring 13 points, taking down a dozen rebounds and adding 11 assists. The Wildcats were held to 30 percent shooting from the field. Wisconsin’s lead was in double figures for more than half of the game. The Badgers will take a 14-6 record into a road game at Nebraska Tuesday.

>>3 Marquette Players Score More Than 20 Points In 87-82 Win at Xavier (Cincinnati, OH) — Marquette won its seventh straight game by outscoring Xavier Saturday 87-82. Three Golden Eagles scored 20 points or more, led by Markus Howard’s 31. Joey Hauser added 21 and his brother, Sam, had 20. The Musketeers had built an 11-point lead with 14 minutes to go when Howard started “lighting it up.” Marquette went on a 32-13 run and then a pair of Howard free throws with nine seconds remaining clinched the win. Marquette stays on the road, playing at Butler, Wednesday.

>>Wisconsin Hockey Teams Win 2 Saturday Games (Madison, WI) — Both the Wisconsin men’s and women’s hockey teams claimed conference victories Saturday. The number-one ranked women beat St. Cloud State 3-1 behind goals from freshman Britta Curl, junior Abby Roque and senior Emily Clark. U-W has beaten the Huskies 19 times in a row. The Badger men earned a split of the Border Battle by outscoring Minnesota 4-3 Saturday. Senior captain Peter Tischke scored the game-winner at 4:02 of the third period. It was Wisconsin’s first victory in six weeks.