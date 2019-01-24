WISCONSIN SPORTS 1-25

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  January 25, 2019 (Friday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>Bucks Put 5-Game Winning Streak On Line Against Charlotte (Milwaukee, WI) — The hottest team in the N-B-A is looking for some payback when the Charlotte Hornets take the court at the Fiserv Forum tonight. Charlotte defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 110-107 the last time the two met in a game played November 26th. Milwaukee is riding a five-game winning streak and currently has the best record in the N-B-A at 34-12. The Hornets are led by star guard Kemba Walker, who is averaging 25 points-a-game.

>>4 Games Into 2019 And Wisconsin Men’s Hockey Is Still Looking For A 2019 “W” (Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin men’s hockey team will try to break a four-game winless streak when it travels to Minnesota for a renewal of the Border Battle tonight. The Badgers haven’t tasted victory since the season re-started after the holiday break. They’ve actually lost five times, including the exhibition against the U-S Under-18 squad. Wisconsin brings an 8-10-4 record into Friday’s 7:00 P-M Big Ten contest. Minnesota is 9-10-4. The teams split a weekend series in November.

>>New Packers Coach Filling Staff Positions (Green Bay, WI) — New Packers head coach Matt LaFleur filled three more positions on his staff with announcements Thursday. Kirk Olivadotti comes to Green Bay after spending 16 seasons with the Redskins. He will coach the inside linebackers. Justin Outten will be tight ends coach after serving as the offensive assistant for the Falcons for the past two seasons. And, Adam Stenavich was named offensive line coach by LaFleur. He was the assistant line coach for the 49ers in 2017 and 2018.

>>Brewers Place 2 On Top-100 Minor League Prospects List (Milwaukee, WI) — Two Milwaukee Brewers minor leaguers are listed among the top-100 prospects for 2019. Second baseman Keston Huira is number-17 after being named Most Valuable Player for the Arizona Fall League. He’s called the Brewers’ “best pure hitting prospect in years” by Baseball America. Twenty-four-year-old right handed pitcher Corbin Burnes is number-46 on the list. He showed impressive command and poise while pitching 38 innings at the big league level last season. Burnes was an important part of the team’s bullpen while record an E-R-A of two-point-61.