Wisconsin Sports 1-24

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  January 24, 2019 (Thursday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>Golden Eagles Hold Off Upset-Minded DePaul 79-69 (Milwaukee, WI) — Marquette hit several clutch free throws to hold off an upset effort from DePaul 79-69 at the Fiserv Forum Wednesday night. Seventeen of Marquette’s last 23 points came at the free throw line. Markus Howard scored 13 of his game-high 23 in the second half as the Golden Eagles stayed undefeated in 14 games at home. Sam Hauser added 19 and Theo John posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Marquette led 40-27 at the half, but the Blue Demons cut the margin to four before Marquette did its damage from the free throw line. The Golden Eagles play at Xavier Saturday.

>>Reuvers Lead Badgers To 72-60 Win At Illinois (Champaign, IL) — Sophomore forward Nate Reuvers scored a career-high 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Wisconsin’s 72-60 victory at Illinois Wednesday night. Reuvers’ double-double was needed in a game where All-American Ethan Happ was held to nine points. D’Mitrik Trice had 16. The Badgers turned the ball over 16 times in a sloppy contest while letting Illinois come down with 14 offensive rebounds. Wisconsin improved its record to 13-6 overall, 5-3 in the Big Ten. The Badgers host Northwestern in a game at the Kohl Center Saturday.

>>Brewers Strong Season Results In Front Office Promotions (Milwaukee, WI) — The outstanding 2018 season for the Milwaukee Brewers has resulted in promotions for a pair of team leaders. David Stearns has been promoted from general manager to president of baseball operations while keeping the G-M title. Stearns engineered the team rebuild which brought the Brewers to within one game of the World Series in just three years. Rick Schlesinger was promoted from chief operating officer to president of business operations. Schlesinger just completed a new ballpark naming rights agreement with American Family Insurance.

>>UW Volleyball Player Taking Her Game To The Beach (Madison, WI) — An outside hitter with the University of Wisconsin volleyball program has decided to leave Madison and transfer to a school where she can play beach volleyball. Six-foot-one Mariah Whalen just completed her freshman season. She has struggled with a knee injury which wiped out her first season on campus and some of this year, too. She will have two-and-a-half years of eligibility remaining at her new school. Whalen’s sister Carissa is a professional beach volleyball player.