Wisconsin Sports 1-23

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  January 23, 2019 (Wednesday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>Packers Hire Ravens Scout To Be Director Of Football Operations (Green Bay, WI) — The second effort by the Green Bay Packers to hire Ravens scout Milt Hendrickson has worked. The Packers tried to get the Baltimore expert last year, but the move was blocked by the Ravens. Tuesday Hendrickson reached an agreement with a deal which will bring him to Green Bay as the team’s director of football operations. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and Hendrickson have been friends for more than 20 years. He will join Jon-Eric Sullivan and John Wojciechowski as the top assistants to the G-M.

>>Marquette Takes On Much-Improved DePaul (Milwaukee, WI) — The Marquette Golden Eagles go for their sixth Big East Conference victory in a row when an improving DePaul team visits. The two teams split home-and-home games last season. DePaul brings an 11-6 record into the game, 3-3 in conference play. The Blue Demons beat Seton Hall 97-93 last Saturday. Max Strus leads the team in scoring with 18 points-a-game. The visitors are strong inside but have been less effective on three-point shots and suspect on defense.

>>Miller Park Gets New Name For 2021 Season (Milwaukee, WI) — Some Brewer fans don’t like it, but Miller Park is getting a new name effective with the 2021 Major League Baseball season. Madison-based American Family Insurance has won a bidding war to be the naming rights sponsor for the Brewers’ stadium. The 15-year agreement was announced Tuesday at a news conference. American Family insures more homes and autos than any other company in Wisconsin. Fans have protested and there is even a crowd-funding effort underway to head off the change.

>>Badgers Basketball Tries To Build Off Michigan Upset (Champaign, IL) — The Wisconsin Badgers face what could be a “trap game” when they meet Illinois tonight (Wednesday) at 8:00 P-M for a Big Ten Conference contest. The Badgers want to maintain the momentum they built by upsetting undefeated Michigan last weekend. Wisconsin is favored to win on the road against an Illinois team with a 5-13 record. On the other hand, the only conference win for the Illini in seven games was a 95-68 rout of Minnesota last week — a team that beat Wisconsin. The Badgers have won six straight games on the Illinois home court.