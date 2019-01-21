mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Wisconsin Sports 1-22

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  January 22, 2019 (Tuesday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>Bucks Run Win Streak To 5-In-A-Row With 116-106 Decision (Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks ran their winning streak to five-in-a-row with a 116-106 decision over Dallas Monday afternoon. Giannis Antetokounmpo contributed another double-double with 31 points and 15 rebounds. The Bucks have won 12 of their last 14 outings and their 34-12 record is currently the best mark in the N-B-A. The visiting Mavericks cut the lead to five points with three minutes left but weren’t able to catch Milwaukee. The Bucks wrap up a brief two-game homestand with a game against Charlotte Friday.

>>Hauser Brothers Win Big East Honors (Milwaukee, WI) — Brothers Sam and Joey Hauser of Marquette both captured Big East weekly awards Monday. Junior Sam Hauser was named the conference player of the week after scoring 56 points in wins over Providence and Georgetown. Joey Hauser was named freshman of the week after scoring 21 points and taking down 12 rebounds in those two games. League officials confirm this is the first time two brothers have swept the weekly awards in the Big East Conference. The 11th-ranked Golden Eagles host DePaul Wednesday.

>>No Games On Foreign Soil For Green Bay Packers … Again (Green Bay, WI) — All 2019 games for the Green Bay Packers will again be played on American soil only. The N-F-L wants its teams to participate in the international series, but the Packers haven’t been forced to do so yet. The international games started 12 years ago and Green Bay is the only team which hasn’t played in one. The Packers have refused to give up a home game due to the impact on the local economy, while other teams don’t want to play them overseas because they draw such big crowds.

>>Brewers Spring Training Ticket Sales Way up (Milwaukee, WI) — The strong 2018 season for the Milwaukee Brewers is translating into record-setting ticket sales for spring training in Arizona. The renamed Brewers Fields of Phoenix have completed a 60-million dollar renovation project, making the fan experience even better than it has been in the past. A dedication ceremony will be held at the new facility February 12th, with the first home game two weeks later against the San Diego Padres. The team says the new facility will give the fans a chance to be much closer to the players.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • RUSK COUNTY NEWS January 21, 2019
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-21-19 Clouds will continue to increase today, leading to a mostly cloudy sky for the afternoon. Low pressure will be moving from the Northern Rockies into the Plains, while an initial surge of moisture pushes well ahead of this system into Minnesota. This will lead to a band of snow that will be […]
  • Susan Kaye Fredrick January 21, 2019
    Susan Kaye Fredrick, 64, passed away at home on January 20, in Ladysmith, after her 17 month battle with cancer.  She is survived by Jeff, her partner of 10 years, her three children, Dawson, Tammy and Felicia, her eight grandchildren, her sister, Katherine Niessen and brother, Lorne Nordahl, and many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and […]
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • AP Source: Rockets trading Carmelo Anthony to Chicago January 21, 2019
    A person with knowledge of the situation says the Houston Rockets are trading Carmelo Anthony and an undisclosed amount of cash to the Chicago Bulls
  • Reds strike deal for Yanks' Sonny Gray after pitcher inks extension January 21, 2019
    The Yankees have traded starting pitcher Sonny Gray to the Cincinnati Reds, the teams announced Monday, finalizing a days-in-the-making deal that ends Gray's topsy-turvy stint with New York. Both sides completed a deal that was contingent upon the Reds reaching a contract extension with the 29-year-old Gray, who agreed to a three-year, $30.5 million extension […]
  • Carson Wentz expected to be healthy for Eagles' offseason program in April January 21, 2019
    Despite not playing in the final five games of the season, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to be healthy enough to be a full participant in Philadelphia's offseason program in April if the team wants him to, league sources told ESPN. Wentz is recovering from a stress fracture in his back but has been […]
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.