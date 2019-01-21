Wisconsin Sports 1-22

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  January 22, 2019 (Tuesday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>Bucks Run Win Streak To 5-In-A-Row With 116-106 Decision (Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks ran their winning streak to five-in-a-row with a 116-106 decision over Dallas Monday afternoon. Giannis Antetokounmpo contributed another double-double with 31 points and 15 rebounds. The Bucks have won 12 of their last 14 outings and their 34-12 record is currently the best mark in the N-B-A. The visiting Mavericks cut the lead to five points with three minutes left but weren’t able to catch Milwaukee. The Bucks wrap up a brief two-game homestand with a game against Charlotte Friday.

>>Hauser Brothers Win Big East Honors (Milwaukee, WI) — Brothers Sam and Joey Hauser of Marquette both captured Big East weekly awards Monday. Junior Sam Hauser was named the conference player of the week after scoring 56 points in wins over Providence and Georgetown. Joey Hauser was named freshman of the week after scoring 21 points and taking down 12 rebounds in those two games. League officials confirm this is the first time two brothers have swept the weekly awards in the Big East Conference. The 11th-ranked Golden Eagles host DePaul Wednesday.

>>No Games On Foreign Soil For Green Bay Packers … Again (Green Bay, WI) — All 2019 games for the Green Bay Packers will again be played on American soil only. The N-F-L wants its teams to participate in the international series, but the Packers haven’t been forced to do so yet. The international games started 12 years ago and Green Bay is the only team which hasn’t played in one. The Packers have refused to give up a home game due to the impact on the local economy, while other teams don’t want to play them overseas because they draw such big crowds.

>>Brewers Spring Training Ticket Sales Way up (Milwaukee, WI) — The strong 2018 season for the Milwaukee Brewers is translating into record-setting ticket sales for spring training in Arizona. The renamed Brewers Fields of Phoenix have completed a 60-million dollar renovation project, making the fan experience even better than it has been in the past. A dedication ceremony will be held at the new facility February 12th, with the first home game two weeks later against the San Diego Padres. The team says the new facility will give the fans a chance to be much closer to the players.