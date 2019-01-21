Wisconsin Sports 1-21

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  January 21, 2019 (Monday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>Golden Eagles Remain Unbeaten At Home With 79-68 Win Over Friars (Milwaukee, WI) — Sam Hauser scored 20 of his game-high 25 points in the second half as Marquette beat Providence at home Sunday 79-68. The Golden Eagles are 13-0 in the Fiserv Forum. Markus Howard responded with a 24-point effort after missing time with a strained back. Marquette improved its Big East record to 5-1, trailing only unbeaten Villanova in league play. The two teams traded the lead until a 10-2 run by the Eagles midway through the second half. Marquette will host DePaul Wednesday.

>>Saturday: Badgers Basketball Pulls Huge Upset, Beat Michigan 64-54 (Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Badgers handed Michigan its first loss of the season Saturday 64-54 at the Kohl Center. That was the first defeat for the Wolverines since the 2018 national championship game. Senior Ethan Happ had 26 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, hitting two crucial free throws in the closing minutes. The Badgers had dropped home games against Minnesota and Purdue by making late-game mistakes. They managed to avoid that this time, scoring the final seven points and improving their record to 4-3 in Big Ten Conference games. Wisconsin plays at Illinois Wednesday night.

>>Wisconsin Men’s Hockey Earns Tie With No. 12 Notre Dame (Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin men’s hockey team scored twice in the first period against number-12 Notre Dame, but couldn’t find the range again and settled for a 2-2 tie Sunday. Dominick Mersch and Roman Ahcan scored the Badger goals. The Fighting Irish got the extra point in a shootout after a scoreless overtime period. Wisconsin’s record is 8-10-4, including 4-4-4 in Big Ten Conference competition. The Badgers play at Minnesota next weekend in the Border Battle.

>>Bucks To Retire Marques Johnson’s #8 (Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks will retire Marques Johnson’s number eight in a ceremony at the Fiserv Forum in March. Johnson was a five-time N-B-A All-Star during a 12-year career. He averaged 21 points and seven-and-a-half rebounds-a-game in seven seasons while playing for the Bucks. The ceremony will be held at halftime of the March 24th game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.