Wisconsin Sports 1-2

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  January 2, 2019 (Wednesday) at 4:20 am  Dale Forbis

>>Marquette Suffers 89-69 Blowout Loss In Big East Conference Opener (New Yor, NY) — Markus Howard was cold and the St. John’s Red Storm was red-hot on its home court in an 89-69 blowout Tuesday. Howard was held to eight points on two-of-15 shooting as Marquette lost its Big East Conference opener. Shamore Ponds scored 20 of his game-high 26 points in the first half. The game had been billed as a showdown between Ponds and Howard, but that never happened. Joey Hauser led the Golden Eagles with 15 points. Marquette returns home to host Xavier at the Fiserv Forum next Sunday.

>>Brook Lopez Leads Balanced Buck Attack In 121-98 Win Over Detroit (Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks won their fourth straight game Tuesday with a 121-98 runaway over Detroit. Brook Lopez led the scoring by hitting seven-of-12 three-pointers on the way to a 25-point night. Eight wins in the last nine games gives Milwaukee the league’s best record at 26-and-10. The next game for the Bucks brings head coach Mike Budenholzer’s former team, the Atlanta Hawks, to the Fiserv Forum Friday.

>>RT David Edwards Taking Game To NFL (Madison, WI) — Wisconsin right tackle David Edwards is declaring his eligibility for the 2019 N-F-L Draft. Edwards is coming off two solid seasons filled with honors, including being named All-Big Ten this year. Edwards missed the last three games of his redshirt junior season with an injury. His departure gives coach Paul Chryst three offensive linemen to replace and the number could go to four if center Tyler Biadasz also declares early.

>>Losing Season Means Off-Season Changes For Packers (Green Bay, KY) — Standout players like linebacker Chris Matthews and receiver Randall Cobb may have played their final snaps for the Green Bay Packers. The team is focused on finding a new coach right now and is expected to interview about one dozen candidates. Players cleaned out their lockers Monday and went through the exit interview process. Matthews just wrapped up his 10th season with Green Bay, finishing with three-and-a-half sacks, a career low.