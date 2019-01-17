Wisconsin Sports 1-18

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  January 18, 2019 (Friday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>Packers Show Defensive Assistant Scott McCurley The Door (Green Bay, WI) — Defensive assistant Scott McCurley is the latest Packers coach to be let go. E-S-P-N reported the move Thursday. New head coach Matt LaFleur has been clearing out the assistants who had been with Mike McCarthy for several years and McCurley started as an intern in 2006. LaFleur has announced two assistant coaching hires — retaining defensive coordinator Mike Pettine and signing up Nathaniel Hackett to be the team’s offensive coordinator. LaFleur is expected to finalize his coaching staff for the upcoming season by the end of January.

>>Stricker Still Bouncing Between PGA Tour And Champions Tour (Madison, WI) — Madison golfer Steve Stricker has played in 19 P-G-A Tour events and 12 on the Champions Tour over the past two seasons. The question is, which tour does he stick with. Big prize money has made the P-G-A even more lucrative in recent years and Stricker is still competitive. The numbers would seem to be pushing him toward the tour for players over 50 years old. Stricker earned one-point-two-million dollars in seven Champions Tour events, compared to a little over 582-thousand in 12 P-G-A starts.

>>4 Badger Football Signees Get Early Start On College Career (Madison, WI) — Quarterback Graham Mertz leads a group of four signees getting an early start to their college careers at the University of Wisconsin. Mertz, linebackers Leo Chenal and Spencer Lytle, and walk-on wide receiver Cam Phillips will enroll in Madison for the spring semester. That gives them a jump on the process by taking part in the Badgers’ winter conditioning and the 15 spring practices starting in about two months.

>>Brewers Wait For Former Ace To Return (Milwaukee, WI) — Many eyes will be on right-hander Jimmy Nelson when the Milwaukee Brewers return to Arizona for spring training. Nelson was starting to look like the ace all teams need in 2017 when he compiled a 12-6 record and an E-R-A of three-point-49 — before he got hurt. That shoulder injury has kept him out for more than one complete regular season and the team plans to ease him back into shape. Some time in the minor leagues may be an answer. Pitching coach Derek Johnson has suggested the team doesn’t expect Nelson back before June, as it stands now.