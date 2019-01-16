Wisconsin Sports 1-17

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  January 17, 2019 (Thursday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>Milwaukee Blows Close Game Wide Open In 3rd Period, Wins 111-101 (Memphis, TN) — The Milwaukee Bucks blew a five-point game wide open after halftime, scoring 41 points in the third period on the way to a 111-101 win at Memphis Wednesday night. It was the 14th win in the last 17 games for Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 11 rebounds in the Bucks’ first win in Memphis in 10 years. Milwaukee scored 19 points-in-a-row in the decisive third quarter. The team’s next game is at Orlando Saturday.

>>CB Jaire Alexander Named To NFL All-Rookie Team (Green Bay, WI) — Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander has been named to the N-F-L All-Rookie Team for the 2018 season. Alexander was picked by the Pro Football Writers Association for the honor announced Wednesday. He finished the season with 66 tackles, one interception, 11 passes defended, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one-half sack. The numbers would have been even better if injuries hadn’t forced him to miss three games.

>>4 Badger Football Signees Get Early Start On College Career (Madison, WI) — Quarterback Graham Mertz leads a group of four signees getting an early start to their college careers at the University of Wisconsin. Mertz, linebackers Leo Chenal and Spencer Lytle, and walk-on wide receiver Cam Phillips will enroll in Madison for the spring semester. That gives them a jump on the process by taking part in the Badgers’ winter conditioning and the 15 spring practices which start in about two months.

>>Brewers Invite 9 Prospects To Join The Major League Team At Spring Training (Milwaukee, WI) — Rising star Keston Hiura is one of nine minor league players invited to join the big league club for the 2018 Spring Training. Hiura is rated the Brewers number-one prospect and was just named the M-V-P of the important Arizona Fall League. Others invited to the camp include right-hander Zack Brown, right-hander Bubba Derby, third baseman Lucas Erceg, catcher Payton Henry, right-hander Jon Olczak, infielder Nate Orf, outfielder Corey Ray and right-hander Miguel Sanchez. Pitchers and catchers report to Phoenix February 13th, with position players showing up five days later.