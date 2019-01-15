Wisconsin Sports 1-16

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  January 16, 2019 (Wednesday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>Bucks Hot Streak Continues In 124-86 Blowout Of Heat (Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks led by 24 points at halftime and kept pouring it on in a 124-86 victory Tuesday night at home. Giannis Antetokounmpo produced his fourth triple-double of the season with a dozen points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Eric Bledsoe’s 17-point night led a balanced attack which had seven players in double figures. After falling behind 21-17 in the first period, Milwaukee outscored the Heat 52-24 going into the intermission. The Bucks’ 31-12 record is the second-best in the N-B-A. They play at Memphis tonight (Wednesday).

>>Howard Hurt, Hauser Steps Up With 31 Points In 74-71 Win Over Hoyas (Washington, DC) — When high-scoring Markus Howard was sidelined with a back jury, junior guard Sam Hauser took over. He scored 31 points as the Marquette Golden Eagles claimed a road victory at Georgetown Tuesday night, 74-71. Blocked shots by Sacar Anim and Theo John in the final 12 seconds protected the thin lead over the Hoyas. Howard left the action without scoring in the first three minutes and sat on the bench for the rest of the Big East Conference game. Marquette has a 15-3 record with a home game against Providence coming up Sunday.

>>Impressive Offensive Line Coaches Hit The Market While Packers Are Searching (Green Bay, WI) — It’s good to have solid candidates when you’re looking to fill a position and things just got better for the Green Bay Packers as they search for an offensive line coach. N-F-L Network is reporting the Colts will cut ties with highly-regarded Dave DeGuglielmo — even though his offensive line allowed just 18 sacks last season. Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack is betting most of the credit for a much-improved Cincinnati running game. He, too, is about to hit the market. Packers offensive line coach James Campen left the team to join Cleveland after 15 seasons in Green Bay.

>>Brewers May Try To Clear Some Salary To Resign Miley (Milwaukee, WI) — A report in The Athletic suggests the Milwaukee Brewers will try to clear some salary space to make room for a return by lefty starter Wade Miley. He rejuvenated his career last season with the Brewers, winning five-of-seven decisions in 16 starts, with a two-point-57 earned run average. Players who could be traded or dropped to make room include Eric Thames and Matt Alberts.