Wisconsin Sports 1-14

January 14, 2019 (Monday)

>>Bucks Blow Hawks In ATL (Atlanta, GA) — The Bucks outscored the Hawks in every quarter en route to a 133-114 win at Atlanta. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points for Milwaukee, which is a game-and-a-half back in the East. The Bucks host Miami Tuesday. >>Bradley Center Roof Imploded (Milwaukee, WI) — The next step of the Bradley Center tear down is complete. The roof of the former home of the Bucks was imploded Sunday morning in a controlled demotion. It is being destroyed with the Bucks now in their new cozy home at Fiserv Forum.

>>Packers OL Coach Campen Leaving For Browns (Green Bay, WI) — Packers head coach Matt LaFleur needs a new offensive line coach. E-S-P-N reports James Campen is leaving Green Bay to become associate head coach/offensive line coach for the Browns. He joins the staff of new head coach Freddie Kitchens.

>>Wisconsin At Maryland Tonight (College Park, MD) — Wisconsin is on the road tonight (Monday) at Maryland. The Badgers lost 84-80 in overtime at home to Purdue on Friday. Wisconsin has dropped three of its last four games to fall to 11-and-5 overall and 3-and-2 in the Big Ten. The Terrapins are 11-and-5.

>>College Basketball Roundup (Undated) — In college hoop on Saturday, 19th-ranked Marquette beat Seton Hall 70-66 for its third straight win. The Golden Eagles are 14-and-3. Milwaukee lost 93-84 at Detroit Mercy to slip to 7-and-11. Green Bay was beaten 90-78 at Oakland to fall to 9-and-9.