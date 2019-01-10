Wisconsin Sports 1-11

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  January 11, 2019 (Friday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>Special Teams Coordinator First To Go With New Packers Coach Coming In (Green Bay, WI) — A new head coach always means turnover among the staff assistants. The first to be fired under new Packers coach Matt LaFleur is special teams coordinator Ron Zook. He has been with Green Bay since 2014. Special teams didn’t perform well during 2018. Rotating kick and punt returners were a challenge and usually reliable kicker Mason Crosby finished 24th in the N-F-L in field goal accuracy. Punter J-K Scott was 27th in net punting average.

>>Badgers Host Purdue In Big Ten Game At Kohl Center (Madison, WI) — Coach Greg Gard’s Wisconsin Badgers will be trying to protect the ball again in Friday’s Big Ten Conference home game against Purdue. Wisconsin is second in the nation for its low turnover percentage. Purdue comes into the game at the Kohl Center with a 9-6 record, having won two of its four conference games. Guard Carson Edwards is averaging 24-and-a-half points-a-game. He’s scored at least 30 in five games and exploded for 40 in a December 9th outing against the Texas Longhorns.

>>Back From Break, Badger Women Face Challenging Opponents (Madison, WI) — Only three Western Collegiate Hockey Association teams have winning records and Wisconsin is one. The Badgers play the other two — Ohio State and Minnesota — in the next two weeks. Wisconsin built a 19-1 record before taking the mid-season month-long break which ends tonight (Friday) against the Buckeyes. The Badgers are trying to become the first team to win four straight W-C-H-A regular season titles. Wisconsin hasn’t lost since an October 27th home game against the Gophers.

>>Badgers Basketball Adds Power Conference Foe To Schedule (Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Badgers are adding the powerful Tennessee Volunteers to their men’s basketball schedule over the next two seasons. Tennessee has a 12-1 record and is ranked third in the country this week, but the games with the S-E-C powerhouse don’t start until next season. The two teams will meet in Knoxville in December, then the Vols travel to Madison for a game at the Kohl Center in November 2020. Tennessee and U-W have met four times in history, each side winning twice.