Wisconsin Sports 1-10

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  January 10, 2019 (Thursday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>S. Hauser Clutch Shot, Howard’s 53 Points, Spell OT Win For Marquette (Omaha, NE) — Markus Howard set a new Marquette scoring record by pouring in 53 points in the Golden Eagles’ 106-104 overtime win at Creighton Wednesday. Fourteen of those points came in overtime and he wouldn’t have had the chance to score them if Sam Hauser hadn’t hit a clutch three-pointer with less than a second left in regulation. Both teams hit more than 50-percent of their three-pointers in the high-scoring game. Creighton started out red-hot, looked like it was headed for an easy win, and had a 10-point lead in the second half. Marquette’s came roaring back to win. That gives the Golden Eagles a 13-3 record heading into Saturday’s home game against Seton Hall.

>>MVP Candidates Don’t Disappoint In Bucks 116-109 Win At Houston (Houston, TX) — Houston guard James Harden scored 42 points in a showdown between the top two N-B-A Most Valuable Player candidates, but Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks won Wednesday 116-109. Antetokounmpo scored 27 points and grabbed 21 rebounds in the meeting between two of the hottest teams in the league. Malcolm Brogdon added 24 on just 12 floor shots. For one of the few times this year, Milwaukee was outscored on three-pointers, with the Rockets hitting 18-of-48 while the Bucks were just eight-of-27. Milwaukee plays at Washington Friday.

>>Brewers Sign C Yasmani Grandal (Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers have signed power-hitting catcher Yasmani Grandal to a one-year contract, pending the completion of a physical. Only one major league catcher had more home runs than the 24 hit by Grandal, who played for the Dodgers in 2018. His new deal is reportedly worth a little over 18-million dollars. The New York Mets had offered him a four-year deal earlier in the off-season, but he turned it down. Grandal has been a National League All-Star twice but has never won a Gold Glove.

>>Former Packers Coach Decides To Sit Out A Year (Green Bay, WI) — Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy won’t be on the sidelines for N-F-L games in 2019. He tells N-F-L-dot-com he’s going to sit out the season after the New York Jets decided to hire Adam Gase to be their head coach. McCarthy was also rumored to be in the mix with the Cleveland Browns. The man who led the Green Bay Packers for most of 13 seasons told reporter Tom Pelissero his family was excited to hear he’d be “at home for 2019.”

>>WIAA Asks Parents To “Cool It” (Stevens Point, WI) — The parents of Wisconsin student-athletes have been so hard on officials it’s causing a shortage. Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association director Dave Anderson has written an op-ed piece asking them to “cool it.” Experienced officials are deciding to retire and an estimated 80-percent of new officials quit within two years. A lot of that is caused by the abuse they absorb during games. School administrators say there have always been loud fans, but the problem has been growing recently.