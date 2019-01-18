Vivian I. Phetteplace, 87 of Ladysmith, died Wednesday, January 16, at Ladysmith Care Community. She is survived by 4 children, Duane, Katherine Silvernale, Judy Van Wey and Lisa Moreau all of Ladysmith, 14 grandchildren and 27 Great-Grandchildren, 1 sister, Jean Johnson of Bruce.

Funeral services for Vivian Phetteplace will be on Friday, January 25th, at 11 AM at the First Church of Christ in Ladysmith with Rev. Jeffrey Ahonen officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday, January 24, after 4 PM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home and again on Friday morning at the church for an hour prior to the service.