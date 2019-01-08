mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Virginia A. Neville

Virginia A. Neville, 98 of Ladysmith, died on Friday, January 4th, at Ladysmith Care & Rehab. She is survived by her granddaughter Lynn Salrin of Bruce and nieces and nephews.  It was Virginia’s wish to be cremated.  The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.

RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Wisconsin Sports 1-8 January 8, 2019
    Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  January 8, 2019 (Tuesday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis >>Packers Choose Tennessee Offensive Coordinator LaFleur To Be New Head Coach (Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers have chosen Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur to be the team’s next head coach. The Packers will make the […]
  • RUSK COUNTY NEWS January 7, 2019
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-7-19 Any steady light rain should be moving away, with a few lingering showers and drizzle possible into early afternoon. Total amounts look to be light, for much of our area. The rest of today will remain cloudy with highs in the low 40’s. We could see some clearing for a while at […]
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • How should the Wolves build a contender around Towns now? January 8, 2019
    Where do the Minnesota Timberwolves go after firing head coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau on Sunday? When the Timberwolves hired Thibodeau after the 2015-16 season, they looked like a rising force in the Western Conference behind a young core led by back-to-back No. 1 overall picks and Rookie of the Year winners […]
  • After interviewing years ago, Mike Mayock excited to finally be a Raider January 8, 2019
    ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Calling it "the formal unification of something that has been going on for a really long time," Mike Mayock said the timing was finally right, as the longtime NFL Network draft analyst was introduced as the Oakland Raiders' general manager on Monday. Mayock also interviewed "10 or 12 years ago" with late […]
  • Even in era of offense, playoffs come down to defense January 8, 2019
    Defense takes the spotlight in the playoffs even in this era of explosive offenses
RSS ABC NEWS
