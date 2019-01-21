Susan Kaye Fredrick
Susan Kaye Fredrick, 64, passed away at home on January 20, in Ladysmith, after her 17 month battle with cancer. She is survived by Jeff, her partner of 10 years, her three children, Dawson, Tammy and Felicia, her eight grandchildren, her sister, Katherine Niessen and brother, Lorne Nordahl, and many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A celebration of Life for Susan Fredrick will be held at Grandpa’s Pizza on Monday, January 28th from 1-4 PM in Ladysmith.
