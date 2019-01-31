RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-31-19

WQOW – Officially, Eau Claire dropped to 30 below zero this morning. It was not the coldest low in the area. Many residents of west central Wisconsin reported that their backyard thermometers bottomed out at 40 below zero. Last night’s weather setup was ideal for extremely cold temperatures. The sky was clear, the wind was light, the air was very dry, and there was snow on the ground. Also, the night followed yesterday’s arctic cold highs of 15 to 20 below zero. Today will be a cold day with temperatures remaining below zero. But, it will be a better day compared to yesterday with highs about 10 degrees warmer and a light wind. This afternoon’s temperatures will be in the single digits below zero with wind chills as cold as 25 below. Cloud cover will increase with a warm front slowly lifting over the central United States. Some snow or flurries could fall this evening and part of tonight, but it is not likely in our area. A dusting to one inch is possible in southern Minnesota, Iowa, and southern Wisconsin. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with temperatures rising into the teens. It will be the first time above zero since early in the week! This weekend will be mild with highs in the 30s on Saturday and lower 40s on Sunday.

BARRON, Wis. (WBAY) – The family of Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs has shared an update on a GoFundMe page. The Jayme Closs is Home: Help heal her heart page was set up by a family member to raise money for Jayme and those taking care of her. The fundraiser is still working to raise its $50,000 goal. Jayme, 13, was kidnapped from her home in Barron on Oct. 15. Her parents Denise and James Closs were shot to death and Jayme was taken to a home in Douglas County where she was held for nearly three months. On Jan. 10, she escaped her captivity and flagged down a woman who was walking her dog. Police arrested 21-year-old Jake Patterson for the murder of Jayme’s parents and her abduction. Jayme told investigators that Patterson kept her under a bed during her time in captivity. On Jan. 30, the Jayme Closs is Home: Help heal her heart page posted a “heart warming” update on Jayme and a photo of the teen with her grandfather. “Our families which are one together would like to thank you all for your love and support!! Jayme is doing pretty good!! We love to see her smile and even more, laugh with a few of her close friends. It’s the best feeling ever.❣️ We have a long road of healing and recovery as we move forward; small steps.”

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) — The man accused of a fatal-hit-and-run in Chippewa County, that killed three local girl scouts and a mother, appeared in court by video conference. Wednesday, a review hearing was held for 21-year-old Colten Treu. Treu is accused of huffing before driving and killing 9-year-old Jayna Kelley, 10-year-old Autumn Helgeson, and 10-year-old Haylee Hickle, as well as Haylee’s mother – Sara Jo Schneider. Court documents say both parties are waiting for toxicology reports from the November incident. A preliminary hearing in Chippewa County Court is scheduled for April 12 at 1:30 PM.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (RELEASE) — On January 29th 2019 at around 9:20 p.m. the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department received a call that a residence located at 9100 CTH AA was fully engulfed requesting the Fire Department to respond. Local Fire Departments fought the fire for a number of hours and contained it. The bitter cold was a factor in controlling the fire. The Sheriff’s Department investigating says they believe the deceased man is Dale Channing and he lived at the residence alone and was more than likely in the house when it caught fire. Wednesday afternoon, investigators with the sheriff’s department assisted by the state fire marshal to removed a body from the house. The sheriff says further investigation will be conducted to identify the body, but they believe Dale Channing died in the fire. Additional follow up investigation will attempt to determine the cause of the fire. Anyone that may have any information in regard to the fire please call the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department at 715-726-4568

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment checks hit the highest mark since September 2017, but they’re still low enough that most workers continue to enjoy job security. The Labor Department said Thursday that weekly applications for jobless aid rose by 53,000 last week to 253,000 from a 49-year low 200,000 the week before. The four-week average, which is less volatile, rose by 5,000 to 220,250. The number of federal workers seeking unemployment benefits fell 42 percent, to 14,739. A 35-day partial shutdown of the federal government ended last week. Claims are a proxy for layoffs. Unemployment has dropped to 3.9 percent. Employers last month went on a hiring spree and added 312,000 jobs. The January jobs report, out Friday, is expected to show they began 2019 by hiring 165,000.