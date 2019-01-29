RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-29-19

It gets cold in Wisconsin, but usually, not this cold. A large mass of arctic air will drop into the Midwest from northern Canada, which will hold temperatures below zero until late Friday morning. The worst conditions will be late this afternoon through Wednesday night. During that span, temperatures will span from -15 to -30 degrees, and wind chills will range from -30 degrees to -55 degrees. Take the cold seriously! Under the expected conditions, exposed skin could experience frostbite within 10 minutes. Hypothermia can set in quickly too. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Warning in effect from noon today until 9 a.m. Thursday. Most roads are partially snow and ice-covered. Add extra travel time today and coming days! Roads are partially snow and ice-covered, and there will be little improvement between today and Friday morning due to the bitter-cold temperatures. Road salt and chemicals become largely ineffective when temperatures sink well below zero. Today will start sunny, then clouds will increase in the afternoon with an upper wave and cold front approaching Wisconsin. Flurries are possible with the clouds. Tonight will be partly cloudy with flurries possible, and temperatures will plummet into the 20s below zero. Some locations could bottom out at -30 degrees. This is when wind chills will be at their coldest! Some locations in the Upper Midwest, outside of our area, could experience wind chills colder than -60 degrees! Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle teens below zero. The coldest high ever observed on January 30th is -14 degrees in 1899. Tomorrow night, temperatures will drop into the 30s below zero, the coldest in the area since February of 1996. The wind will be lighter, so wind chills will not be super extreme. At their coldest, wind chills will be near -40 degrees.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hundreds of schools and several large universities closed their campuses Tuesday as temperatures plummeted across the Midwest, with forecasters warning that the frigid weather will get worse and could be life-threatening. The extreme cold and record-breaking temperatures are crawling into a swath of states spanning from North Dakota to Missouri and into Ohio after a powerful snowstorm pounded the region earlier this week. Arctic air early Tuesday dropped temperatures in the Dakotas and Minnesota to as low as minus 27 degrees (negative 33 degrees Celsius), with wind chills as cold as minus 59 (negative 51 degrees Celsius)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — With temps expected to be frigid this week, the urge will be for people to crank up the heat. However, that increases the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. Personal heaters, warming up your car, and even burning wood in your fireplace can increase your risk of CO poisoning. A physician assistant with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire says symptoms include nausea, shortness of breath, and dizziness. She says the main sign is having multiple people from the same house or environment together with similar symptoms. “We more commonly see cases of carbon monoxide poisoning in the winter time, because people are spending more times in enclosed spaces. Often times, their fuel, their stove or oven or whatever they’re using for heat is not being properly vented,” said HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Physician Assistant Madeline Heidel The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 50,000 people visit an emergency room because of severe exposure, and at least 430 people die in the U.S. each year from accidental CO poisoning.

RUSK COUNTY – On Sunday January 27th, at 9:30 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a phone call from a male subject stating he was in the Village of Bruce and he had just shot his wife and was holding their child hostage. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Ladysmith Police, Barron/Rusk ERT, Rusk County Ambulance all responded to the scene. A male subject was detained at the address in question and taken to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. After investigators interviewed him it was determined he was not involved nor had any knowledge of the incident. All persons reported to be involved were accounted for, and were unharmed. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is actively to determine who placed the original call to dispatch.

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (CNN) — Almost immediately after James and Denise Closs were found dead in their Barron home, and their 13-year-old daughter Jayme was reported missing – the Wisconsin Department of Justice was called in to help with the investigation. This meant the case became a priority of then AG Brad Schimel. Jayme was rescued four days after Schimel stepped down as Wisconsin’s Attorney General. 13-year-old Jayme Closs told investigators she heard sirens just seconds after she was bound and dragged from her Barron home. The suspect, Jake Patterson, even told detectives he yielded to sheriff’s deputies racing to the Closs home, before continuing on the almost 80 mile drive back to his Gordon home with Jayme in the trunk. Meanwhile, the Barron County Sheriff called in help – including the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation. “Within a matter of a couple hours, we can have 40 to 50 agents at a scene of a major investigation. When she didn’t turn up somewhere in a matter of a couple days, then we had great hope, but it didn’t make sense to us, even then, that someone would commit two murders and then take her alive. That’s something to slow you down, that’s a liability,” said Brad Schimel. And the more time passed, the more investigators believed Jayme was still out there, especially after hunting season-when thousands of people take to the woods and no one found anything. “We believed somebody was holding her, which is not good. We knew that meant this was a very difficult life for her but alive is a very good thing,” said Schimel. On Friday, the Douglas County District Attorney said he does not anticipate filing charges against Patterson for crimes committed during Jayme’s captivity. Saying he took in to consideration things like “… the existence of other charges and victim-related concerns.” Patterson already faces two counts of first degree intentional homicide in Barron County, which each carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of release.