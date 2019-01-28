RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-28-19

**WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES UNTIL 12 PM MONDAY: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix and Houston and Winona in Minnesota AND UNTIL 6 PM MONDAY FOR: Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Taylor, Trempealeau, and Vernon** **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES UNTIL NOON MONDAY: Burnett, Price, Sawyer and Washburn** This winter storm will continue to move southeast today, taking the heaviest snow to the eastern side of the state while it begins to taper off through the mid-morning in Western Wisconsin. Winds will shift to the north with a mostly cloudy sky the rest of the day, along with more blowing and drifting. Highs will be in the low teens. A weak surface trough will then move through at night, possibly bringing a few more snow showers, while the colder air starts to arrive, with lows near -10. The big weather story Tuesday through Thursday will be the extreme cold, coinciding with dangerous wind chills. High pressure will be over south-central Canada with strong low pressure to our east. This will make for a rather tight pressure gradient in the Upper-Midwest, leading to stronger winds. The highest winds are forecast to be around on Tuesday, in the range of 15-25 mph with higher gusts. Temperatures won’t rise much from the morning lows, so we will stay in the single digits below zero, while slowly dropping by mid-afternoon. The stronger winds will drop those chill values way down, in the range of -25 to -35°. The day will be dry with a partly sunny sky. Winds will lighten some at night, with a partly cloudy sky and colder air arriving, lows will be in the -20’s, while those chill values drop into the -35 to -50° range into early Wednesday morning. These type of values can not only lead to frostbite within minutes, they are down-right dangerous and you won’t want to be outside with any exposed skin for very long. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and still breezy, and likely the coldest day for highs, staying colder than -10. Those dangerous wind chills will continue into and through Wednesday night, with some improvement into Thursday.

Sunday night at 9:30, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a male subject advising that he just shot his wife and has a kid tied up in the basement. The subject stated he would shoot the child if any law enforcement approached the house. The caller stated he did want to talk with someone but could not get a phone number. According to the Rusk County Sheri”s Log, Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith Police and the Bruce ambulance responded to the scene. While on the phone, he stated he was loading a gun and would run out. He stated he had the body and child in the basement. The male subject advised that he has a computer that he wants us to look at. At about 10:25 PM Sunday night, a female subject called the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office advising she was getting messages from friends stating what they heard on the scanner. She stated that she is home with her husband and there child and everything was OK at this residence. The male subject advised on the phone that he would come out with his hands up. After a few minutes and an investigation, a male subject was taken into custody. It was determined that the call was not real. The individual that was listed as the suspect, was not really the suspect and had no idea what was going on. No other information was available.

Late Friday night at 11:45, a female employee at the Express Mart in Bruce advised of a gas drive off. No plate was given but the vehicle was a White van. The subject thought he had paid but he did not and was headed in the direction of Weyerhaeuser. The vehicle was either a Chevrolet Tahoe or a Cadillac Escalade.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — A trial is underway for the Eau Claire woman accused of letting men sexually assault two children in exchange for drugs and money. Michelle Mayer appeared in Eau Claire County Court on Monday morning. According to a criminal complaint, Mayer allowed men to come to a home on Eddy Lane in Eau Claire over the course of nine years to sexually and physically abused two children starting at the ages of 6 and 9 years old. The owner of the home told officers they had no idea that the assaults were happening until 2017.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A government report released Monday says that the U.S. budget deficit is set to hit $897 billion this year and predicts that economic growth will slow as the effects of President Donald Trump’s tax cut on business investment begin to drop off. The new Congressional Budget Office Report predicts a $118 billion increase over last year’s $779 billion deficit. It predicts that the economy will grow by 2.3 percent this year, a slowdown from 3.1 percent last year. The CBO credits the 2017 tax bill — which cut corporate and individual income taxes by $1.9 trillion over a decade — with a burst in growth last year, but it says that this year “the boost that recent tax legislation gave to business wanes.” The report comes as the government is reopening after a 35-day partial shutdown. The CBO says the shutdown will have a modest negative impact on the economy, lowering projections of economic growth by 0.4 percent to 2.1 percent in the first quarter, though the economy is expected to mostly make up for it over the rest of the year.

FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) — The Fall Creek Fire Department says a barn is a total loss after a fire on Sunday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. at S6951 Morning Crest Drive in Fall Creek. The department says the beef cattle inside the barn were able to escape. There were no other injuries to report. Crews were unable to determine what started the fire, but they believe it was electrical in nature. Sunday night the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s office tweeted this photo saying, “Working structure fire, rural Fall Creek. If you are not directly involved in the fire suppression please do not travel to the area to site see, especially in this weather. We have had to make several folks move along that were parked along HWY 12.” Fall Creek Fire officials say in these types of situations, it makes it easier for them to do their jobs when passerbys just keep moving. They added, with the amount of snow last night, it slowed down their response time and the 0 degree temperatures made everything freeze right away when trying to put the fire out.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said the odds congressional negotiators will craft a deal to end his border wall standoff with Congress are “less than 50-50.” As hundreds of thousands of furloughed federal workers prepared to return to work, Trump told The Wall Street Journal that he doesn’t think the negotiators will strike a deal that he’d accept. He pledged to build a wall anyway using his executive powers to declare a national emergency if necessary. “I personally think it’s less than 50-50, but you have a lot of very good people on that board,” Trump said in an interview Sunday with the newspaper. The president was referring to a bipartisan committee of House and Senate lawmakers that will consider border spending as part of the legislative process. The president’s standoff with Democrats on Capitol Hill is far from over and the clock is ticking. The spending bill Trump signed on Friday to temporarily end the partial government shutdown funds the shuttered agencies only until Feb. 15.