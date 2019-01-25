RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-25-19

High pressure stretching from Canada southward into the Plains will keep our weather dry and very cold today. We will at least get to see some sunshine through the day, but temperatures will really struggle, only rising into the lower single digits by late afternoon. Winds will be lighter, but chill values will remain below zero all day. A few scattered clouds will be found at night but winds will be light and we will again have a chance to drop lower than -10. On Saturday, a front will be sliding out of Canada and just to our north by later in the day. Clouds should be more dominant while a few flurries will be possible. Temperatures will rise just a little more with highs closer to 10 above.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An arctic wave has wrapped parts of the Midwest in numbing cold, sending temperatures plunging and prompting officials to close dozens of schools Friday, but forecasters say the worst may be yet to come. Cold weather advisories were in effect from North Dakota to Ohio, with dangerously cold wind chills that could dip to as low as 45 below zero (negative 42 Celsius) in northern Wisconsin and Minnesota and to 35 below (negative 37 Celsius) in parts of northern Illinois and Iowa. The bitter cold caused administrators in Wisconsin’s largest school district to cancel classes, meaning nearly 78,000 students in Milwaukee Public Schools were told to stay home Friday. High temperatures in the area were expected to reach just 2 degrees (negative 16.7 Celsius) with a wind chill of minus 23 (negative 20.5 Celsius). The wind chill, which describes the combined effect of wind and cold temperatures on exposed skin, is of more concern because frostbite can occur within minutes. The deep freeze caused organizers of the Winter Carnival in Minnesota to cancel several events, including Thursday night’s parade through downtown St. Paul. In South Dakota, the city of Sioux Falls has closed its six outdoor skating rinks because of the cold weather. Even colder temperatures are expected next week. The National Weather Service notes that “potentially historic cold” is possible in northern Illinois starting Tuesday, following several inches of snow, with daytime temperatures below zero and wind chills frequently falling below negative 30 (negative 34.4 Celsius).

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican and Democratic leaders hunted Friday for a way to halt the 35-day partial government shutdown, but remained at odds over President Donald Trump’s demand that any compromise include money for his coveted border wall. Senators were talking with increased urgency after Thursday’s defeat of competing proposals from Trump and the Democrats. The bipartisan talks provided a glimmer of hope that some agreement could be reached to temporarily halt the longest-ever closure of federal agencies. “There are discussions on the Senate side. We are in touch with them,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Friday morning as she entered the Capitol. Asked about Trump’s demands for border security measures as part of a bill temporarily reopening government, Pelosi said, “we’ll see what happens today. One step at a time.” Pelosi was referring to a Thursday meeting between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to explore potential next steps for solving the vitriolic stalemate. Pressure is building among both parties to reopen agencies immediately and pay hundreds of thousands of beleaguered federal workers while bargainers hunt for a deal. But the idea has not been endorsed by Trump, who says any short-term deal must include a large down-payment for a border wall — an idea Pelosi and Schumer immediately rejected.

Early Thursday morning at about 2:40 AM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office investigated a bond violation of a female subject. According to the Rusk County Log, a Rusk County deputy at about 5:40 PM Thursday, advised no contact at an address on Blueberry Road. Shortly before 9 PM Thursday, a Rusk County deputy was a residence on County Highway D. A short time later a Rusk County deputy advised he had a female subject in custody. No other information was available.

MADISON – Despite low inventories, Wisconsin home sales in 2018 were only slightly off the record sales pace in 2017 as median prices continued to outpace inflation, according to the most recent analysis of the state housing market conducted by the Wisconsin REALTORS Association. Statewide home sales fell 2.2 percent below the record sales seen in 2017, making 2018 the third strongest year for home sales since the WRA re-benchmarked its data collection methods beginning in 2007. Strong demand but low supply of homes for sale pushed the 2018 median price up to $184,000 which is 7.0 percent above prices for 2017. The month of December closed the year on relatively weak sales volume, with home sales down 13.1 percent compared to December 2017. The imbalance of supply and demand pushed the median price for December up 5.3 percent to $179,000 over the past 12 months. In Rusk County, the median price in December was $128,750 compared to $84,000 in December of 2017 which is up 53%. Home sales in Rusk in December was 17 compared to 15 in December of 2017. The median price in Rusk County in 2018 was $115,000 compared to $103,000 in 2017, and homes sales in 2018 was 185 compared to 198 in 2017 in Rusk County. So what’s in store for the Wisconsin housing market in 2019? We are closing in on the longest economic expansion in post-war history, but the economy remains strong nationally and statewide.