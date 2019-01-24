RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-24-19

**WIND CHILL ADVISORIES IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY UNTIL 9 AM FRIDAY FOR MOST OF THE STATE. WIND CHILL VALUES WILL BE AROUND -20° TO -30°.** This next round of arctic air will drop our temperatures to levels we haven’t seen since last winter. Today’s highs comes early on, while temperatures will slowly drop through the day as colder air continually arrives. By late afternoon we should be near or just below zero, but that’s just half the story. Gusty northwest winds will also be with us through the day, up to 30 mph with steady winds 15-25 mph. This will lead to tumbling wind chills, on the order of -10 to -20 through the day and to -30 at night. It will be one of those days you won’t want to be outside for long, and plan on dressing in layers with all the winter accessories if you do go out. Clouds will be dominant, along with scattered flurries. In addition to the dangerous wind chills at night, temperatures will gradually fall into the -10’s with some clearing. The big weather headline Friday and into the weekend will be this frigid air as temperatures will likely remain 15-20 degrees below average. Thankfully winds will be lighter on Friday, but temperatures will struggle to climb through the day, with highs in the lower single digits. Clouds may try to mix with some sun, while a flurry is still possible.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has conceded that there’s no place like the House for a State of the Union address and will postpone this year’s message until after the partial government shutdown ends. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had withdrawn her invitation to use the chamber as scheduled Tuesday night. She took that step after Trump said he planned to show up in spite of Democratic objections to the speech taking place with large swaths of the government shut down. While the White House considered other venues for a time, Trump tweeted Wednesday night that he would wait after all. Fireworks over the speech shot back and forth between the Capitol and the White House as the monthlong partial government shutdown showed no signs of ending.

BARRON (WQOW) – In Barron County, the man accused of burglarizing the Closs home while Jayme was still missing, was found not competent to stand trial. Police said Kyle Jaenke-Annis entered the Closs home in November. A doctor found him not competent to stand trail for burglary charges and Wednesday a judge agreed. Jaenke-Annis told police he took things he didn’t think people would miss. Authorities said that included clothing that belonged to Jayme. Court documents show DCI agents had caught him going inside the motion-activated camera they had placed at the home. They quickly determined he had nothing to do with the murders or Jayme’s kidnapping. Court records show Jaenke-Annis will be put on Medication. A judge will review the case to see if he’s regained competency in 90 days.

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — Hormel Foods and Jennie-O say they’ll donate the $25,000 it had offered in reward money for information leading to Jayme Closs directly to the 13-year-old girl. Jayme was kidnapped from her home in Barron, Wisconsin, on Oct. 15 and both of her parents were killed. She escaped 88 days later . Twenty-one -year-old Jake Patterson is charged with kidnapping and homicide. Jayme’s parents, James and Denise Closs, worked at Jennie-O. The FBI and Jennie-O contributed a total of $50,000 for information on Jayme’s whereabouts. Jennie-O and its parent company, Hormel Foods, announced Thursday that they’re working with law enforcement to get its share of the reward to Jayme. Jennie-O President Steve Lykken says in a statement that he hopes a trust fund can be set up for Jayme’s current and future needs.

Wednesday morning at about 10:40, a caller reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that he was released from prison Tuesday, and found that all the tires have been removed from his truck located on Maxon Road, Ladysmith. The subject talked to his son, who informed him that this had to have happened within the past 30 days.

MADISON – Tuesday, Representative James Edming (R-Glen Flora) voted in favor of Assembly Bill (AB) 1, also known as the “Pre-Existing Condition Guaranteed Coverage Act”. This legislation adds pre-existing conditions protections to state law. “Like me, a lot of folks around the 87th District know someone with a pre-existing medical condition,” said Rep. Edming. I am glad that the first priority for the State Assembly this session was passing AB1. Ensuring health insurance coverage for people with pre-existing medical conditions is very important to me and many of the people I represent. Under AB 1, health insurance companies could not deny a olicy to an individual because of a pre-existing condition. Insurers will also be prevented from charging a person a higher premium based on their medical history. Passing AB 1 ensures that no matter what happens at the federal level Wisconsinites with pre-existing conditions are protected, said Rep. Edming. I am pleased to see this bill continue to move through the legislative process and hope to see it on the governor’s desk soon. AB 1 passed the State Assembly with wide bipartisan support and now moves to the State Senate for further consideration.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of people seeking jobless benefits dropped last week to the lowest level since November 1969, a sign the job market remains strong despite the partial government shutdown, now in its fifth week. The Labor Department said Thursday that weekly applications for unemployment aid declined 13,000 to a seasonally adjusted 199,000. The four-week average, a less volatile figure, dropped 5,500 to 215,000. The tally of furloughed federal employees requesting unemployment aid jumped to 25,419, more than double the previous week. Those figures are tracked in a separate category and aren’t included in the overall figures. Weekly applications for jobless aid are a proxy for layoffs. The data suggests employers are confident enough about the economy to hold onto their workers. The unemployment claims data is one of the few economic reports still being released by the government because the Labor Department was funded before the shutdown and is still open. Many companies are desperate for workers to respond to solid customer demand, which makes them reluctant to cut staff, even if something like the shutdown disturbs their business. Most economists forecast that the shutdown will weigh on the economy in the first three months of the year. Depending on when it ends, growth could slow to a 1.5 percent to 2 percent annual pace in the first quarter, down from 3.4 percent in the final three months of last year.