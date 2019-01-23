RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-23-19

As low pressure slides to our east and into the Great Lakes today, weak high pressure will return, leading to a mix of clouds and sunshine, while temperatures will be close to average with highs around 20. More clouds will arrive at night as an arctic cold front drops out of Canada. This will slide through at night, bringing the chance for a few scattered snow showers and flurries, but more importantly, opening the door to a frigid blast of air for the rest of the week. Temperatures to start on Thursday look to be in the upper single digits, but instead of rising, they are likely to drop through the day and should be around 0 by late afternoon. There will also be blustery northwest winds that may gust to 30 mph, leading to wind chills dropping down to between -15 to -30 right through Thursday night and into Friday morning. The day will at least come with a mostly sunny sky.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is calling for bipartisan solutions in his first State of the State speech. But that appears unlikely to happen given Republican opposition to many of his proposals. Evers on Tuesday called on the Republican controlled Legislature to scale back a corporate tax credit program to pay for middle class income tax cuts. He also calls for “sacrifice” to find a bipartisan solution for road funding and work together to bolster spending for schools to help close the achievement gap. He’s also calling for expanding Medicaid, reducing the number of lead water service lines and working to improve the economy. He says the magnitude of the challenges facing the state “requires us to put people first.” Republicans say they are disappointed with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ priorities as outlined in his first State of the State speech. Evers touted his plans for cutting income taxes for the middle class, raising spending on K-12 schools and expanding Medicaid. Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he was disappointed with the speech, saying “he spent a lot of money and I don’t even know where the revenue’s coming from for some of these proposals.” Fitzgerald says Evers should “give up” on his call to expand Medicaid. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says “it sure seemed to be an awful lot of partisan rhetoric” but he thinks there are areas where the GOP can work with Evers. Vos says he won’t scale back a corporate tax credit program as Evers wants to pay for a middle class tax cut.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) — The woman accused of killing four people in a Chippewa County crash has entered a plea. Cara Stevens, 24 of Eau Claire, appeared in Chippewa County Court on Tuesday where she pleaded no contest and was found guilty of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and reckless driving, causing bodily harm. Other charges were dismissed but read in. The crash happened May 2017 in Cornell. According to a criminal complaint, Stevens says she didn’t see stop signs in the area before colliding with a truck.

More information has been released by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office from a news story early Tuesday morning. According to the Rusk County Police log, at 12:09 AM Tuesday, a warrant was served at a residence on South Blueberry Road, Conrath. Rusk County deputies and the Ladysmith ambulance were dispatched to the scene. At 12;46 AM Tuesday, a Rusk County deputy asked for the K-9 Unit for a subject that was in the attic. At 1:37 AM a female subject was taken into custody. At 2:22 AM a Rusk County deputy was transporting a female and male subjects to the LEC. Shortly before 4 AM Tuesday a Rusk County deputy transported a male subject to MMCL for medical clearance. The MMC would be keeping the male subject for observation for possible Meth overdose. Probation would place a hold on this subject which was then dropped and issued a warrant for this subject. Animal control was contacted for four dogs. A Male from animal control located two pistols in the residence that needed to be relocated in order to remove a dog from the residence. One of the firearms, a revolver appeared to be loaded. The investigation did not involve the firearms. No other information was available.

Shortly after 9 PM Tuesday night, Rusk County deputies and Ladysmith Police responded to a vehicle striking a residence on West 9th Street North in Ladysmith. According to the report, upon arrival a Green Jeep Pickup was observed against the outer wall of the residence. The Ladysmith Officer spoke with the driver and she stated that when she was crossing the railroad tracks near the residence the lights started to flash at the crossing. This caused her to panic and she accelerated. She then attempted to brake but lost control and struck the side of the house. The juvenile female had her mother already on scene prior to the officers arrival. It was recommended to the mother to take her daughter to the ER to be checked out. The juvenile was issued 2 citations for failure to keep the vehicle under control and non-registration.

(WKOW) — Jake Patterson, the man charged with kidnapping Barron County teen Jayme Closs and killing her parents, reportedly held a Christmas gathering while Closs was hidden in the same home. While the family marked the holiday, the houseguests had no idea that another person was there, sources told reporters for the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald wouldn’t confirm the Christmas gathering, saying he wouldn’t know whether such an event took place. But two law-enforcement sources separately told USA TODAY the visitors included two members of Patterson’s immediate family and the people they were dating. “The family was there,” one source said. Patterson “told (Jayme) that if she made a noise or tried to escape, he would kill her.” The sources would only speak on the condition of anonymity because the case is ongoing.