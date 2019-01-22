RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-22-19

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES UNTIL 6 PM TUESDAY: Barron, Burnett, Dunn, Pierce, Price, Rusk, Sawyer and Washburn** **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES UNTIL 12 AM WEDNESDAY: Chippewa, Eau Claire and Pepin** **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES UNTIL 6 AM WEDNESDAY: Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, Taylor and Trempealeau also Winona County in Minnesota** **WINTER STORM WARNING UNTIL 9 AM WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: Adams, Crawford, Grant, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe and Vernon, also Houston County in Minnesota** Low pressure will be coming together in the Central Plains while tracking to the east and northeast. It now appears the Chippewa Valley will have the best snow chances in the morning and early afternoon before the focus shifts south. An inverted trough extended from the low will bring our best snow chances, while further south much of the expected snow will come with the actual storm. We have seen some changes now in the forecast models, leading to less snow for the Chippewa Valley and really the northern half of Wisconsin, while once again the southern part of the state will see the highest impacts. Highs will be in the low 20’s, so whatever snow does fall will be light and fluffy. Snow then looks to push to our south through the afternoon, while southern counties in and around the La Crosse area will see the snow pick up into the night as the low strengthens as it tracks from Iowa across the Wisconsin/Illinois border. This should all be moving away by early Wednesday morning. Snow amounts have been dropped to 1-3″ for much of our area, while far southern areas stand to see 5-8″.

Shortly before 8 PM Monday night, a warrant was served by Rusk County deputies at a residence on South Blueberry Road, Conrath. According to the Police Log, a Rusk County deputy advised a vehicle pulled into the driveway and then was North bound on Blueberry Road. At 8:18 PM a Rusk County deputy stopped the vehicle East on County Highway I. The subject ran North at the intersection of County Highway I and Blueberry Road. The vehicle was searched and drugs were found. The subject at the vehicle was detained. No other information was available. At 12:10 AM this (Tuesday) morning, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant at the same residence on South Blueberry Road, Conrath. According to the Rusk County Police Log, Rusk County deputies, and the Ladysmith ambulance responded to the scene. At about 1:30 this (Tuesday) morning the Sheldon ambulance was dispatched to the scene. Just after 3 AM this (Tuesday) morning the Ladysmith Fire Department was called to the scene. The Rusk County K-9 was dispatched at about 4:40 AM this (Tuesday) morning to the scene. No other information was available.

Monday night at about 10:30, a Rusk County deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a vehicle on County Highway I near County Highway G near Conrath. According to the report, the vehicle was not stopping. The vehicle was traveling South on County Highway G with one male occupant traveling 40 miles per hour. The pursuit continued East Bound on County Highway V, then South bound on 1st street driving around a house on 1st street. A traffic stop was made and at 10:30 PM Monday, a subject was taken into custody. The subject was reportedly wanted out of Barron County and was transported to the Rusk County jail.

At about 6:35 PM Monday evening, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant at a residence on Port Arthur Road, Ladysmith. According to the report, a Rusk County deputy requested phone contact be made with the subject to come to the door. They were unable to make phone contact and the deputy advised the subject is home but ran down into the basement. The subject is wanted on a non-Felony warrant.

This (Tuesday) morning at about 3:50, a residential burglar alarm was activated at a residence on County Highway D and F Chetek. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. According to the report, the garage had been broken into and made entry into the basement of the residence. Tracks were leaving to the West and the owner was advised of the damage. No other information was available.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is set to deliver his first State of the State speech to the Republican-controlled Legislature. Evers, a Democrat, is slated to speak in the state Assembly chambers at 7 p.m. It will be the first time in eight years someone other than former Republican Gov. Scott Walker has delivered the address. Evers narrowly defeated Walker in November’s elections. Tensions are already running high between Evers and GOP legislators after Republican leaders passed lame-duck legislation that weakened Evers’ powers. He’s currently embroiled in a fight over a GOP-authored bill guaranteeing health insurance coverage for pre-existing conditions. Evers wants numerous changes to the bill, including preventing insurance plans from setting annual and lifetime limits, coverage for mothers and newborns and prescription drug coverage.

President Donald Trump's proposal to reopen the government, with immigration provisions Democrats denounce as inadequate, is headed for Senate action, its prospects uncertain. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will try to muscle through the 1,300-page spending measure, which includes $5.7 billion to fund Trump's proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, the sticking point in the standoff between Trump and Democrats that has led to a partial government shutdown now in its 32nd day. Meanwhile, another missed paycheck looms for hundreds of thousands of federal workers and Democrats say they won't negotiate border funding while the shutdown continues. Senate Republicans late Monday unveiled the legislation, dubbed the "End The Shutdown And Secure The Border Act," but its passage this week is by no means certain. As drafted, the bill is a nonstarter with Democrats but McConnell appears hopeful that is could be a starting point for negotiations since it embraces ideas such as help for so-called "Dreamer" immigrants. McConnell has been adamant that he'll only take up legislation that Trump will sign.