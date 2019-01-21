WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-21-19

Clouds will continue to increase today, leading to a mostly cloudy sky for the afternoon. Low pressure will be moving from the Northern Rockies into the Plains, while an initial surge of moisture pushes well ahead of this system into Minnesota. This will lead to a band of snow that will be approaching Northwest Wisconsin for the afternoon and could lead to some light accumulations in our northern counties by the evening. The rest of the area will stay dry and it will remain cold with highs in the mid teens. As the low moves into the Central Plains on Tuesday, moisture will continue to lift northeast into Wisconsin along an associated surface trough. Areas of light snow are likely, while the track of the low is to our south into early Wednesday. This will be the first real system of the winter that will have a cold track for us, with arctic air around the region. Though there may be a chance to see a little freezing drizzle to the south, this will predominantly be a snow event and it will be enough to bring the shovels and snowblowers out. There are still some questions on how much moisture will be present, but with the cold air, snow ratios look to be much higher this time around, near 20-1, meaning less moisture will still potentially bring higher snow totals. A general 3-6″ accumulation appears likely through our area. A closer look at the expected snowfall can be found below. Winds don’t look that strong on Tuesday, so blowing snow should be limited, while highs reach just above 20. The snow will then exit at night as a weak ridge builds behind this system into Wednesday. Sunshine will return with highs in the upper teens.

In Rusk County news this past weekend, Saturday afternoon at about 1:25, a subject walked into the LEC on Miner Avenue in Ladysmith wanting to turn herself in for a Rusk County and a Columbia warrant. The information was sent to Columbia County and they confirmed the warrant. The female was taken into custody at the LEC.

Saturday night shortly before 11 PM, a male subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that a female subject wasn’t right and she hit him in the face, but he doesn’t want anything done about it. According to the report, a Rusk County deputy, reportedly could hear the female subject in the background yelling and crying. The deputy talked to the female and she did calm down. She stated she sprained her foot and it still hurts and she wants to go to the hospital. The male subject stated that he wasn’t injured. There were 2 adults and 2 small children in the house. Thee were no weapons. Rusk County deputies arrived on the scene and after an investigation, a female subject was taken into custody. She was transported to the LEC.

CAMERON (WEAU) – It’s been 11 days since Barron teen Jayme Closs was rescued after being reported missing for 88 days. Sunday, the community of Cameron came back together for a message of praise and gratitude. The service at St. Peter Catholic Church in Cameron brought community leaders and the public in a show of support for Closs. The communities of Barron and Cameron united on Sunday evening for a service for 13 year old Jayme Closs, who is now reunited with her family, friends and church family. A praise and gratitude church service took place at St. Peter Catholic Church in Cameron. People packed in the pews to celebrate the strong 13 year old girl who escaped her accused captor and is now home safe with her family. There were words of gratitude for law enforcement and a standing ovation for Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. I know this community can do anything now, I have seen it, we’ve done the impossible and it starts with a 13 year old girl and it ends with a community of 44,000 strong, Sheriff Fitzgerald said. They prayed in gratitude for Jayme’s family and specifically her parents, James and Denise Closs. They were praying for healing of the community that even after nearly 90 long days and never gave up hope. But above all else they prayed for Jayme. Together they are all celebrating the brave 13 year old who is home.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Women in rural Wisconsin often have to travel long distances to access maternity care. Wisconsin Public Radio reports that American Medical Association statistics show 20 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties don’t have an OB-GYN. Beth Miller lives in the small northwestern town of Trego, a 45-minute drive from the closest hospital that delivers babies. Miller says she thought she was going to have to give birth in the car when she went into labor in February. She says she knows of other mothers who have had to do so, as well as women who drive hours to get to OB-GYN appointments. Wisconsin’s shortage of obstetric services isn’t unique. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists estimates that the U.S. will have between 6,000 and 8,000 fewer OB-GYNs than needed by 2020.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate’s top Democrat predicts the president’s proposal to break the shutdown stalemate won’t pass the Senate. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York said on Sunday he thinks Democrats will block the measure to give the president $5.7 billion for the border wall. The proposal would also extend temporary protections for some young people brought to the U.S. illegally as children and immigrants who fled disaster zones. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is to bring Trump’s proposal to the Senate floor for a vote on Tuesday. Schumer also pushed legislation that would protect government workers who can’t pay their bills because of the government shutdown. He says the measure would shield workers from eviction or home foreclosure, repossession of their cars and penalties for late payment of bills and student loans.