RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-18-19

Winter is about to make a fierce return in parts of the country that have not seen much snow so far this season, with a pair of storms — including a “blockbuster” — set to bring more than a foot of fresh powder by the time the weekend is over. The National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center said Thursday that “freezing rain, heavy snow, and heavy rain” associated with a storm over the Western U.S. will move through the Midwest and Northeast over the next few days. “Heavy snow will begin by Friday evening over the central plains and then progress eastward by the weekend,” the NWS said. The first, weaker storm will move through the Midwest into the Northeast Friday, giving the region its first shot of winter weather. The National Weather Service said between 1 to 2 inches of snow can be expected in the major Northeast cities, while between 3 and 6 inches of snow could fall in high elevation areas. The second storm, dubbed a “blockbuster” by AccuWeather, is expected to impact the Midwest on Saturday before targeting the Northeast. “The highest confidence for the heaviest snow Saturday morning through Sunday remains from the interior Northeast and interior New England, where over a foot is possible,” Dean said. The onset of the wintery precipitation will arrive by Saturday night and end by Sunday afternoon for most people, according to Dean. But once the wintry precipitation ends, don’t expect it to melt away anytime soon. “Behind all this snow, rain, and wintry mix, an Arctic air mass will rush across the Great Lakes and Midwest Sunday, then the Northeast Sunday night into Monday, bringing frigid temperatures and even colder wind chills,” Dean said The NWS said that “bitterly cold air” with wind chills well below zero degrees will linger through Tuesday, and extended amount of cold temperatures sticking around through the end of the month. ­

Chippewa County (WQOW) – The receiver for Gordy’s Market has given all creditors a deadline to file their claims with the court. Receiver Michael Polsky filed the notice in Chippewa County Court. It instructs anyone who claims Gordy’s Market owes them money to file the claim with the court by April 24. As News 18 has reported, food distributor Nash-Finch filed its second lawsuit against Gordy’s earlier this month, this time for more than $46 million. Nash Finch claims Gordy’s has not repaid tens of millions of dollars owed and is either insolvent or on the verge of insolvency. Six Gordy’s locations are involved in that suit, which includes Ladysmith, Cornell, Barron, Chetek,Lake Wissota and downtown Chippewa Falls, but it does not include the Eau Claire location.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) — A judge has denied a motion to drop charges against a 10-year-old girl accused of killing a 6-month-old baby in Chippewa County. The defense argued in court Thursday afternoon that the first degree reckless homicide charge should be dropped, saying the 10-year-old is not developed enough to display utter disregard for human life, which is one of the requirements. Judge James Peterson denied the request, saying doing so would undermine the intention of the legislature. Peterson went on to say that the arguments would be better addressed in an appellate court or the legislature itself. The incident happened on October 30 at a foster home in Tilden, which also served as an in-home daycare. Officials say the 10-year-old girl accidentally dropped the infant, and the baby hit his head on a stool and started crying. At that point, they say she panicked, causing injuries resulting in the infant’s death. A couple who called 911 to report that Jayme Closs had been found says they do not want the reward money and think that Closs herself is more deserving of the $50,000. Closs age 13, had been missing for three months after a home intruder killed her parents, was found in Gordon on January 10th by Jeanne Nutter, a local walking her dog. Nutter took Closs to her neighbors, Peter and Kristin Kasinskas. The group would go on to contact authorities to report Closs had been found. Although authorities are still deciding what to do with a $50,000 reward, the couple does not want it, Peter Kasinskas told the Associated Press on Tuesday. If anyone, Jayme should get it because “she got herself out” he said. Jayme was found after authorites say she escaped the home of Jake Patterson, 21, who is accused of killing her parents, on October 15th and taking the teen against her will. Patterson held Jayme in the Gordon residence for nearly three months after the carefully planned abduction, prosecutors allege. He’s accused of concealing her when he had people over. Of the $50,000 in reward money, $25,000 is from the FBI and $25,000 is from The Jennie-O Turkey Storem whee Jayme Closs parents worked. The reward remains under review, Milwaukee FBI spokesman Leonard Peace said Tuesday. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says the reward is being discussed with the FBI.

(New Yor, NY) — Wisconsin teenager Jayme Closs is featured on the cover of People magazine which is on newsstands today (Friday). Closs is the 13-year-old who was abducted by a man on the day he killed her parents. She managed to get free 87 days later. The case has captured national attention and the magazine article includes comments from her relatives about the girl’s first few days at home. Suspect Jake Patterson is being held in the Polk County Jail.