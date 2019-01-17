RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-17-19

WASHINGTON — President Trump has insisted that he is not going to compromise with Democrats to end the government shutdown, and that he is comfortable in his unbendable position. But privately, it’s sometimes a different story. “We are getting crushed!” Mr. Trump told his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, after watching some recent coverage of the shutdown, according to one person familiar with the conversation. “Why can’t we get a deal?” The president is confronted by a divided and partially shuttered government with an untested staff that has undergone yet another shake-up. Polls show that most Americans blame him for the government shutdown, and his advisers are warning him of its negative effects on the economy. And as the shutdown enters its 27th day on Thursday with no end in sight, most of his top aides would like him to find a way out. Mr. Trump has told them he believes over time the country will not remember the shutdown, but it will remember that he staged a fight over his insistence that the southern border be protected. He wants Democrats to come back to the table agreeing with his position on a wall, and he does not understand why they have not.

LADYSMITH (WEAU) – A community in northern Wisconsin is celebrating the safe return of Jayme and supporting their neighbors and friends, the Closs family. The City of Ladysmith has been coming together to support their friends since the beginning. But now, they are celebrating a safe return for Jayme with welcome signs all over the community. In late December the Ladysmith Lions Club hosted a tree of hope lighting ceremony for Jayme and about a week and a half later, Jayme made her brave escape. The tree of hope will continue to stand tall as a reminder of support for the family, who is now reunited with Jayme. This small community just shocked after the criminal complaint said 21 year old Jake Patterson targeted Jayme without any connection to her or the family. In addition to celebrating Jayme’s return they are also comforting the family as they are grieving the loss of Jim and Denise Closs.

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — Attorneys for a man accused of kidnapping a Wisconsin teenager and killing her parents are acknowledging his confession could present a problem in his defense. According to a criminal complaint, Jake Thomas Patterson told investigators he broke into 13-year-old Jayme Closs’ home near Barron in October, gunned down her parents and abducted her. He said he took her to a remote cabin, sometimes keeping her under his bed for hours on end, until she escaped last week. Public defender Charlie Glynn tells The Associated Press it appears Patterson is starting the case “behind the eight-ball.” Patterson’s other public defender, Richard Jones, says investigators have compiled 30 banker’s boxes of evidence for the defense team to review, and that he’s not sure Patterson will get a fair trial in Wisconsin. Glynn says he doesn’t know how Patterson will plead.

GORDON, Wis. (WDIO) — When local law enforcement got a 911 call that Jayme Closs had been found , multiple Douglas County Sheriff deputies were sent to the scene. However, from the time the call came in to them arriving took 30 minutes. A Douglas County Sheriff official tells WDIO five deputies responded to the incident that night, and several factors played a role in their response. The race against time began at 4:10 Thursday night, when according to the criminal complaint Jeanne Nutter encounters Jayme Closs and takes her to a neighbor’s home in Gordon, WI. “She told me who she was and that’s when I said this child needs to be somewhere safe,” said Nutter in an interview Friday. At 4:11 p.m., Nutter’s neighbor Kristin Kasinskas calls 911 and tells the dispatcher she is sure it is Closs. ” Yes, it is her. I 100 percent think it’s her,” said Nutter in the 911 call . Deputies are then dispatched to the Kasinskas home. At 4:15 p.m., Nutter tells dispatcher Amy Pullen she fears 21-year-old Jake Patterson may come for Jayme. “We’re kind of scared he may come so if cops could get here soon,” said Nutter in that call. At 4:25 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff makes a Facebook post saying that Closs has not been found in response to Walworth County rumors. Meanwhile, the criminal complaint states at 4:43 p.m., Douglas County deputies arrived at the Kasinskas home. Patterson was arrested 11 minutes later at 4:54 p.m. As for why the response took so long, Douglas County Sheriff Lieutenant Chris Hoyt told WDIO News, the first three responding deputies were working patrol at the time and available for calls. The first time stamp from their AVL log was at 4:16 p.m. One deputy was coming from County Hwy E in the Hawthorne Wisconsin area, 28 miles from the Kasinkas home. The responding time took 25 minutes. Another deputy responded near lake Minnesuing on County Highway P, 29 miles away. His response time also 25 minutes. The third responding deputy was 45 miles away in Superior. His response time was 29 minutes. Two other deputies not working patrol assisted, one arriving on scene at 4:42 p.m. and the other at 4:53 p.m. All were traveling over 100 miles per hour. Hoyt says there was not a pre-determined group to respond if Jayme was found. He also says the condition of the roads at the time played a factor.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (KARE) — Thousands of you have reached out, wondering how Jayme Closs is doing and asking if there’s anything you can do to help her after her horrifying ordeal. So, KARE 11’s Julie Nelson reached out to Jayme’s aunt, Jennifer Smith, to find out. Jayme is doing well and recovering, and her family is working to keep her cozy and happily distracted, Smith said. If you want to send something to help with that, here are some suggestions from Smith: Books and magazines Arts and crafts DVDs Clothes (women’s size small) Jayme loves the colors blue and green, Smith said. If you’d like to send Jayme a gift or card, you can mail it to: Light the Way Home for Jayme Closs P.O. Box 539 Rice Lake, WI 54868

(WEAU) – A Cumberland woman is accused of driving high on marijuana with a one-year old baby in the vehicle. Cheyenne Hayes, 21, was charged in Rusk County Court on Wednesday with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and operating with a restricted controlled substance in blood with a minor child in vehicle. It happened December 3 around 4 AM in Rusk County. A criminal complaint says a deputy saw Hayes driving all over the road, almost hitting oncoming traffic. The vehicle eventually spun out near a guard rail. When deputies stopped, they said they could smell pot in the car. When questioned, Hayes admitted to smoking pot a half hour before her vehicle spun out.