RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-16-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shutdown pressure on President Donald Trump mounted Wednesday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on him to delay his State of the Union address and his own economists acknowledged the prolonged standoff was having a greater economic drag than previously thought. In a letter to Trump, Pelosi cited security concerns, noting that both Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security are affected by the partial government shutdown, now in its fourth week. She added that unless the government reopens this week, they should find another date or Trump should deliver the address in writing. The White House did not immediately respond to the high-stakes move on the 26th day of the shutdown, as Trump and Democrats are at an impasse over Trump’s demands for $5.7 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Democrats say they will discuss border security once the government has reopened, but Pelosi is refusing money for the wall they view as ineffective and immoral. With no breakthrough in sight, the White House planned further meetings with rank-and-file lawmakers Wednesday, though few saw those sessions as likely to budge either side. Administration officials sought to project confidence, even as Trump’s economists indicated the shutdown was having a greater impact than previously predicted.

Shortly before 12 Midnight Tuesday, a male subject called the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office advising that he was riding with a female subject and they hit a patch of ice and flipped her van on Walrath Road, Glen Flora. According to the report, they advised no injuries and the males grandpa picked them up. Rusk County advised that he and all occupants in the vehicle need to return to the scene. Rusk County deputies, the Ladysmith, Hawkins and Sheldon ambulances and the Hawkins Fire Department responded to the scene. A Rusk County deputy at the scene advised there were personal injuries. 3 occupants had minor cuts and one was complaining of hip pain. They were transported to the MMCL. No other information was available.

Jake Patterson, the man accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs, has been moved out of the Barron County jail. According to CNN report, Patterson has been moved to the Polk County jail. Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told CNN there were no safety concerns that prompted the move, but instead, a decision he made. Sheriff Fitzgerald declined to discuss the details behind the move. Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak told CNN, Patterson was booked into the Polk County jail around 4;40 PM Monday.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wis. (RELEASE) — Now that a few days have passed and things have settled down, I felt the need to comment publicly. There is one true hero in this whole ordeal, and that is Jayme. Her resolve and courage is amazing. Throughout this past weekend I was approached by numerous people thanking and congratulating myself and the Sheriff’s Office. As I explained to them, and I had stated to Barron County Sheriff Fitzgerald on Friday, the DGSO played a very small role in this very large investigation. Albeit, an important role. I would like to recognize and thank Jeanne Nutter for your quickness in recognizing Jayme and immediately getting her to safety. Kristen and Peter Kasinskas for opening your home to provide shelter and security and calling 911. Douglas County 911 Dispatcher Amy Pullen who received the 911 call, dispatched units, remained on the line with the caller, gathered important information to relay to responding deputies, and did a phenomenal job keeping the caller and herself calm while awaiting the deputies arrival on-scene. Lastly, Sgt. Matt DeRosia, who, after Jayme was securely placed in DGSO’s custody, began actively patrolling the immediate area with only a very vague description of the suspect vehicle, came across a similarly colored vehicle being driven by a male and initiated a traffic stop based on the fact the vehicle had a burnt out taillight. He subsequently ID’d the driver of the vehicle as the suspect and placed him into custody without incident, with assistance from Sgt. Jake Engelman. As you can see from this, bits and pieces of things performed by several people all fell into place to create an important part of a much larger case. Again, the most important part of this whole case was, and is, Jayme. Her determination to survive and escape, ultimately saving herself, is paramount. Thank you to everyone for your concern and understanding these past few days. Sheriff Tom Dalbec

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wis. (FOX 9) — The Douglas County Sheriff said 911 dispatcher Amy Pullen is one of the many people who helped bring Jayme Closs home safe. But Amy Pullen said she was just doing her job. “Every time I talk about it I tear up because I just can’t imagine what she went through,” Pullen said. In her decade working as a 911 dispatcher, Amy Pullen has answered thousands of emergency calls. But, none were quite as memorable as the one she received on Thursday night. “This is the first time in 10 years I’ve gone into a full body shake and body sweat just because of the severity of the situation and how public it was, and her family was in dire need of finding this girl,” she said. Pullen said she knew right away who the caller was talking about, and her focus quickly turned to getting deputies to Gordon while finding out more information including the name of Jayme’s kidnapper Jake Patterson and a description of the car he was driving. “The sound of her voice, I knew something was different about this and I remember looking at my partner that day and she said, ‘is this legitimate?’ And I said, “I think it is.’ You have that gut feeling, you can hear it in her voice, you just kind of knew.” But given everything Jayme had been through, Pullen said she also wanted to let the 13-year-old know she was safe and that help was on the way. Pullen said by the time deputies arrived a half hour later, she knew Patterson was in custody and she couldn’t help but put her head down on her desk and breathe a huge of relief. “You can’t put into words what a great feeling it is. Then you think of what this poor girl has gone through and her next day is coming… all I can think about is her.” Pullen said she’s never met anyone involved in one of her 911 calls, but once everything calms down, she’d love to meet Jayme and her family and give them all a great big hug.

Now that Jayme is home, you can send her well wishes. The Facebook page Healing for Jayme Closs posted there is now a PO Box set up so people can send cards and well wishes to Jayme and her family. Send letters to: Light the Way Home for Jayme Closs PO Box 539 Rice Lake, WI., 54868.

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – Ashwaubenon-based retailer Shopko has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Shopko says it is looking to restructure the business as a result of “excess debt and ongoing competitive pressures.” “Business trends for us, like many retailers, have been difficult over the past few years,” reads a statement from the retailer. Shopko says it has $480 million in debt. The retailer plans to close an additional 38 stores and relocate 20 optical centers to “freestanding locations.” It will conduct an auction for the pharmacy business. It’s not yet known which 38 stores will close. A link to the store closure info section of the Shopko website says “coming soon.” Optical and pharmacy will remain open during the bankruptcy proceedings. “This decision is a difficult, but necessary one,” said Russ Steinhorst, Chief Executive Officer. “In a challenging retail environment, we have had to make some very tough choices, but we are confident that by operating a smaller and more focused store footprint, we will be able to build a stronger Shopko that will better serve our customers, vendors, employees and other stakeholders through this process.”