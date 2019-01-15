RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-15-19

BARRON, (WEAU) – The man accused of killing two people and kidnapping a 13 year old girl in Barron County made his initial appearance in court. Jake Patterson, 21, appeared in Barron County Court Monday afternoon at 3:30 PM. He appeared through video monitoring from the jail. A Barron County judge issued Jake Patterson a $5 million cash bond. Patterson is accused of shooting and killing James and Denise Closs in their home on October 15th and kidnapping their 13 year old daughter, Jayme Closs. Jayme was able to escape Patterson and find help last week.

Immediately following Jake Patterson’s initial appearance the Barron County district attorney held a news conference. In his opening statement Brian Wright emphasized that Patterson is innocent until proven guilty however he said his prosecution team will work hard to make sure justice is served for James, Denise and Jayme Closs. The Douglas County district attorney was also present during the press conference. D.A. Mark Fruehauf said the office is reviewing whether additional charges will be filed against Patterson in Douglas. Wright did say there will be no other charges filed in Barron County. At this point Wright says there have been no motions filed for mental health testing for Patterson. When questioned about Patterson’s seemingly random actions in choosing Jayme as a target Wright said more information will come out during the court proceedings. He went on to commend Jayme for her bravery and reiterate that he will seek justice for the Closs family. Wright said, “It’s extremely important because we are seeking justice. We have two parents of a 13 year old who are deceased. we had a 13-year-old who was abducted for 88 days against her will, forcibly, it doesn’t get more serious than that and I assure you all of these prosecutors here, all of us, want to get justice for James and Denise as well as for Jayme.” Wright said at this point he has every confidence the case will go to trial however he said it remains to be seen whether or not Jayme would take the stand to testify.

Barron County (WQOW) – We are learning new details about the man now charged with kidnapping Jayme Closs and killing her parents James and Denise Closs. According to the graphic criminal complaint, Patterson shot and killed both James and Denise in the head. The complaint says when Patterson pulled into the driveway, James went to the window to see what was going on. Patterson told him to get on the ground. When he did not, Patterson shot him dead. Patterson then shot his way through the door and into the home. He walked around the home and found the bathroom door shut, locked and barricaded. He made his way into that room, yanked the shower curtain off the wall and found Denise and Jayme hiding in the bathroom. Denise was holding Jayme in a bear hug, according to the complaint. Jayme and Denise called 911 when James got shot. Patterson told Jayme and Denise to hang up the phone. He then instructed Denise to put tape over Jayme’s mouth. Denise did that and then he shot her. Patterson taped Jayme’s hands and ankles together and dragged her out of the house. He then placed her in his trunk and drove to his home in Gordon. When they arrived at the home in Gordon, Patterson told Jayme to take off her clothes and he took them. He said he did that because he didn’t want any evidence. In an interview with authorities, Jayme said Patterson made her hide under his bed anytime someone would come over to his house. Around Christmas, he told authorities he went to his grandparent’s home in Superior and made Jayme stay under the bed for roughly 12 hours. He said he told her if she had to go to the bathroom she better hold it.

­On January 10, Closs said Patterson left the house and told her he expected to be gone for five or six hours. She said she was able to push bins and weights away from the bed and was able to escape. She said she put on a pair of Patterson’s shoes and walked out of the house where she found Jeanne Nutter who helped her to safety. Patterson confessed to authorities he killed James and Denise and kidnapped Jayme. He also told authorities he drove to the Closs home two other times with plans to kidnap Jayme – one time a week before he allegedly did it and another time a week-and-a-half before. He said there were too many cars in the driveway and it scared him off the first time. The second time, he could see lights on and someone walking through the home. He said on the night of the abduction and murders, he stole license plates off of a random car because he did not want his own plates to be spotted. Before leaving the home, he said he took his father’s 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun. He said he picked that gun because he had done research and knew the Mossberg was hard to trace. He said it would be a better weapon to kill someone than a rifle. He told authorities he shaved his face and head and showered before leaving his house. He said he did not want to leave any hair or DNA behind. He said he was going to take Jayme that night and was going to kill anyone in the house because he could not leave any eyewitnesses behind. He said he was only at the Closs home for about four minutes total. After allegedly killing James and Denise and abducting Jayme, Patterson said he had to pull over to allow squad cars to pass him – just 20 seconds after leaving the home with Jayme. Once at the home in Gordon, Patterson said he cut off the tape and knew Jayme was very scared and crying. He said he created a space under his bed for Jayme to stay. He said when he would leave the house he would take plastic totes and slide them up against the bed. He said then he put some barbell weights up against the totes to make it more difficult for Jayme to escape. Patterson said there were at least two occasions when he thought Jayme tried to get out from under the bed. He said he struck a wall and screamed a lot to the point where he knew she was scared and better not try that again. Patterson said he initially kept the loaded shotgun near the door outside of his room in case the police came. On the day he was arrested, he said he told Jayme he was leaving for a few hours. He said he went to Haugen and when he got back Jayme was not under his bed. He said he got into his car and went to look for her. He said after a few minutes he returned to his house and was met by police. It was at that point he knew he was caught, he told police. Patterson said he basically assumed he had gotten away with killing James and Denise and kidnapping Jayme because he had not been caught for the first two weeks. He said he learned who he had killed by seeing their names on news programs and social media. Patterson said he would have never been caught if he would have planned everything perfectly.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is scheduled to meet behind closed doors with Republican lawmakers as both sides say they want to work together on major issues facing Wisconsin. The unusual meeting Tuesday in the Capitol comes after Assembly Republicans sent Evers a letter detailing areas where they believe they can work together. That list includes road funding, income tax cuts and pre-existing condition insurance guarantees. The public gets its chance Tuesday to weigh in on the latest Republican-authored bill to guarantee insurance coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. The measure has bipartisan support, but it’s unclear whether it has enough votes to pass the Senate. Also Tuesday, Assembly Democrats plan to outline their priorities for the legislative session. Republicans hold majorities in both the Senate and Assembly.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrats challenging Republican-drawn political maps in Wisconsin are opposing a request by the GOP-controlled state Assembly to delay a trial scheduled to start in April. Attorneys representing Democratic voters on Monday said in a federal court filing that Republicans are trying to “run out the clock on the 2011 gerrymander.” They say delaying the trial as requested would make it “nearly impossible” to get a final decision from the U.S. Supreme Court before the 2020 elections. The Legislature will draw new maps in 2021, based on the 2020 Census. Assembly Republicans earlier this month asked the court to delay the trial until after the U.S. Supreme Court rules in a pair of other gerrymandering cases in North Carolina and Maryland that would affect the Wisconsin lawsuit. Democratic Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul took no position on the GOP delay request.