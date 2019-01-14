Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-14-19

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The public defenders for the man suspected of fatally shooting a Wisconsin couple and kidnapping their daughter say they’ll ask that he appear in person for his first appearance in court, instead of by closed circuit video from jail, as is standard procedure. Charles Glynn and Richard Jones said they believe Jake Patterson can get a fair trial, but aren’t sure where. They say it has been an emotional time for the community of Barron, and that they understand the pain the case has generated. The 21-year-old Patterson is due in Barron County Circuit Court Monday afternoon after he is formally charged with kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents, James and Denise Closs, at their home near Barron on Oct. 15. Charging documents could shed more light on the case. It’s unclear how Patterson became aware of Jayme, and authorities have found no evidence of any interactions between them. Her family says they don’t know Patterson. Glynn and Jones say Monday’s hearing should be brief.

In a second news conference last Friday, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says they have recovered a shotgun, they believe could have been the same weapon used to shoot down the door of the Closs home back in October. He also said the suspect, Jake Patterson, shaved his head to avoid leaving hair at the crime scene.

(WKOW) – A friend and former classmate of the suspect in Jayme Closs kidnapping and her parents murders said Jake Patterson, 21, was shy growing up, but was well-liked in their class. He’s just a normal kid just like everyone else. It’s as confusing as it is to anyone, I imagine, that knew him, Dylan Fisher said. Investigators said Patterson is unemployed and has no criminal history. The Fisher family said they understand that he was holding Closs captive in his family’s home in Gordon. I t was like a normal home. He lived with his dad. His mom and dad were divorced. He had an older brother, but his dad seemed very nice. Very normal, Nothing was out of line, he was a very nice kid. He was pretty shy. But everyone liked him. He was a good student. He was pretty happy for the most part, just like anyone else. Barron County Sheriff Fitzgerald said Patterson may have chosen Jayme Closs at random, adding motive has not been determined at this point.

(WEAU) – For the past couple of months the community of Barron and beyond has been praying for a safe return of 13 year old Jayme Closs. But after being reunited with her family last week, members of the Church in Cameron where she grew up are saying a much different prayer on Sunday, one of thanks. It was a full house at St. Peter Catholic Church in Cameron as members were celebrating Jayme’s safe return. For months they had been praying Jayne was safe and would return home to her friends and family. During the service they took a moment to pray for Jayme and her family and also to thank all of those who searched endlessly for her since October. Now they pray that she can handle this and get her life back together. In honor of Jayme’s safe return, St Peter Catholic Church in Cameron will be holding a praise and gratitude service next Sunday, January 20, at 6:30 PM. According to a Facebook page set up when Jayme disappeared, any letters or well wishes to Jayme or her family, can be sent to, Light the Way Home for Jayme Closs, PO Box 539, Rice Lake, WI. 54868.

In Rusk County news from the past weekend, at 1:20 PM Friday afternoon, a Rusk County deputy advised that he believes he saw Ginger Bryant at the auto stop just South of Dollar General. According to the report, The deputy did a traffic stop with Bryant who is suspended and wanted out of Chippewa County. Chippewa County confirmed the warrant and Bryant was transported to the Rusk/Chippewa County line.

Also Friday afternoon, a Rusk County deputy served a warrant at the Gateway Apartment and Lodge on North Main Street in Bruce. The deputy made contact with Levin Knight, the subject wanted for Probation. The DOC sent back that the warrant was valid. Knight was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County Jail.

Early Saturday morning at about 12:40, Javier Lolon called Rusk County dispatch to report that he had just gotten into a verbal argument with his wife. A Ladysmith Officer responded to the residence located on East 10th Street North and investigated further. Colon was arrested for Misdemeanor Bail Jumping after it was discovered that he was to have no abusive contact with his wife. A Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop at 3:40 AM Saturday on Highway 27 near Oakridge Road, Conrath. According to the report, a County deputy was out with the driver doing a field sobriety test. After an investigation, the driver was taken into custody and a PBT of .219. The driver nearly hit a mailbox on Highway 27. The subject was transported to the Rusk County jail.

Shortly after 2 PM Sunday, the Wisconsin State Patrol made a traffic stop on Highway 27, near County Highway D, Conrath. After an investigation the State Trooper was out with the subject with Marijuana in the vehicle. The subject was transported to MMCL for a blood draw and taken into custody and then transported to the Rusk County jail.

Sunday afternoon just after 4 PM, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call in reference to a one car rollover accident on County Highway D, near Hopkins Road, Sheldon. N injuries were report and the subject was out of the car. Rusk County deputies, Sheldon Ambulance, and the Sheldon Fire Department responded to the scene. According to the report, the driver hit the South shoulder, overcorrected and hit the North ditch. The vehicle rolled and came to rest upright. The vehicle was totaled and the driver was transported to MMC with unknown injuries.

Early Friday afternoon, a female subject reported to Ladysmith Police a possible theft in the break room of the Ladysmith Nursing Home. An employee reported that they may have had money removed from her purse that was located in the breakroom and only employees have access to the breakroom. The other location of the theft was at the employee residence. The case is under investigation.