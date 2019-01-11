RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-11-19

­ Barron County (WQOW) – A man is in custody this morning suspected of kidnapping Jayme Closs and killing her parents James and Denise Closs in October. Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Jake Patterson, 21, from Gordon is in custody and is expected to face two counts of homicide and one count of kidnapping. The sheriff said a person walking her dog was approached by Closs on Thursday afternoon. She went to a neighbor who called 911. Deputies quickly arrived and identified the girl as Jayme Closs. Fitzgerald said Closs is in good condition and being released from medical care. She will go through questioning and mental health support. The sheriff said Patterson did not have ties to Closs but did have ties to the Barron area. He is not a Jennie-O employee. He said Gordon was not on their radar. His home in Gordon is being searched at this time and Fitzgerald said he took measures to avoid police and the public. He said they have search warrants in place. He was just down the road from his home when he was taken into custody. It ended peacefully, according to the Douglas County Sheriff. No other suspects are being sought at this time.

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — The sheriff confirmed that Jayme Closs was found shortly after 4:30 Thursday afternoon. She is currently safe, with law enforcement. She was taken to a hospital in the Duluth area and held overnight for observation. Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald made it clear that Jayme was held against her will and escaped before she was found. Kristin Kasinskas was at home Thursday evening when someone pounded on the door. When she opened it, her neighbor was standing next to a skinny girl with unkempt hair and oversized shoes. “This is Jayme Closs!” the neighbor said, according to an account Kasinskas gave to the Star Tribune in Minneapolis. “Call 911!” With those words, the frantic search for Jayme ended 87 days after she vanished on October 15, the same night police found her parents dead in their home near Barron, Wisconsin. She was located Thursday in the Wisconsin town of Gordon — about 70 miles north of where she was last seen. As the stunned neighbors stood at the door, Jayme did not say a word. The neighbor was walking her dog when Jayme approached and asked for help, according to Kasinskas, a local teacher. The woman was so unnerved, she did not want to be identified, the Star Tribune reported. She told the paper that when Jayme walked up to her, she immediately knew who she was. They rushed to the nearest home, which happened to be that of Kasinskas. As they waited for authorities, Jayme declined food and water, and instead met the family’s puppy. “I honestly still think I’m dreaming right now. It was like I was seeing a ghost,” her husband, Peter Kasinskas, told the paper. Authorities said Jayme was located shortly before 5 p.m., and a suspect arrested 10 minutes later.

Thursday morning at about 8:25, Rusk County deputies served a warrant at a residence on Trails End Road, Bruce. According to the report, they made contact with the subject who was taken into custody and transported to the LEC. No other information was available.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 10:35 AM Thursday from a female reporting that her mom being physically assaultive towards her dad. According to the report, this situation has apparently been going on since early Thursday morning. The caller reported that her mom did threaten her with a hammer, but when the mom found out she was on the phone with Law Enforcement, she put the hammer down. The caller also stated that the mom pushed the father down the stairs earlier in the morning and locked the 13 year old daughter and the father outside. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene on County Line Road, Chetek. Do this information Chetek EMS was put on stand by at the county line road and County Highway D. Barron deputies were requested for mutual aid. A Barron County deputy and Rusk County deputies were on the scene. After an investigation a female subject was taken into custody for Domestic Disorderly Conduct. She was transported to the Rusk County jail.

Thursday afternoon a female subject reported to Ladysmith Police that she received a phone call from an individual that advised her that her vehicle was impounded in Texas and drugs were found in her vehicle. According to the report, she provided her name and other personal information to this individual on the telephone. They advised they would confirm her identity and they would call her back. She advised that she was concerned that she provided information to strangers that are probably going to scam her. Ladysmith Police advised that there is nothing the police can do at this time but she should monitor her credit score/report and contact her income tax accountant and call the SS Office to inform them that her social security number may be compromised.