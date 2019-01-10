RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-10-19

Today will start off with a mostly cloudy sky but we should have a chance to see at least partial sunshine at times through the afternoon. It will be nice to finally have a break from the stronger winds for a change as high pressure will be over the state, while temperatures will return to average with highs in the mid 20’s. We won’t see much drop at night as it will remain partly to mostly cloudy, with lows in the mid teens. The quiet weather will continue on Friday, though some of our far northern areas will have a chance to see a few snow showers. A weak low will be developing on the northern edge of a surface trough that will slide south, across Minnesota and down towards Iowa. This will bring more clouds into the area on Friday while temperatures will rise a bit more with highs in the upper 20’s. Clouds will remain on Saturday as the trough slides to our south, linking up with a more organized storm well to the south. The trough may clip the southern part of the state, and could lead to some flurries as far north as the Chippewa Valley. Otherwise, it will just remain cloudy and dry much of the time with highs around 30. The remainder of the weekend will be quiet with still plenty of clouds around on Sunday and highs again around 30.

Wednesday evening a Ladysmith Officer went to a residence on East 6th Street South, for a report by a 30 year old female of some fraudulant activity on her bank account. According to the Police log, the complainant advised receiving 2 checks for large sums of money. She advised after depositing the first check, no money went to the account and the bank listed on the check denied involvement. The City Officer provided the subject with an ID theft and crime victim information. She advised her bank has been notified.

On January 9th, at approximately 3:20 PM, a Wisconsin State Patrol Inspector attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on Highway 35 in St Croix County. The driver, identified as Tony Hetchler, 44, from River Falls, exited Highway 35, failed to stop for a stop sign on Old 35 Road, then parked his vehicle behind a residence on High Ridge Drive. Mr. Hetchler then fled on foot. St Croix County Sheriff’s K-9 responded and assisted on Lundy Lane. Officers from the Hudson Police Department and New Richmond Police Department also assisted. A subsequent investigation showed that Mr. Hetchler was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Mr. Hetchler was arrested and transported to the local hospital for an evidentiary test of his blood. In addition to being charged with the OWI offense, Mr. Hetchler is being charged with fleeing an officer and was cited for speeding and for failure to stop at a stop sign.

The country would face an economic hellscape if the government shutdown last “months or even years,” as the president has suggested it might, experts tell NBC News. The doomsday scenario might be unlikely — the longest the federal government has ever shut down is 21 days, a record that will fall if the current closure lasts until Saturday — but it is chilling. “We’ll be in no man’s land,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, told NBC News. If the worst were to happen, experts say the devastating impact would be widespread: 38 million low-income Americans lose food stamps 6 million face an uncertain timetable for collecting tax refunds 2 million without rental assistance and facing possible eviction 800,000 paycheck-less federal employees plunged into dire financial straits Shuttered parks and museums while overstressed airports cause tourism to tank Federal court system slows to a crawl Disaster relief money doesn’t get to storm-ravaged areas Lapsed FDA and EPA inspections lead to dangerous outbreaks Private companies looking to go public are stuck in limbo Stock market plummets The end isn’t near — yet. But if the standoff persists — talks blew up at the White House on Wednesday — and Congress and President Donald Trump can’t reach a deal on raising the debt ceiling in a few months, “it’s game over — you’ll have a pretty severe recession,” Zandi said, adding that given the trade war with China, and Brexit looming, “you could start seeing some pretty dark scenarios” worldwide.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A coalition of liberal-leaning groups is filing a lawsuit seeking to void several laws passed by Wisconsin Republicans that reduced the powers of the newly elected Democratic governor. The groups filing the lawsuit Thursday are the League of Women Voters, Disability Rights Wisconsin, Black Leaders Organizing for Communities and three Wisconsin voters. Coalition attorney Jeffrey Mandell released a copy of the lawsuit, which argues that lawmakers illegally convened the session last month to take up the bills. He says it’ll be filed Thursday morning in Dane County Circuit Court. Republicans pushed several bills last month during a lame-duck legislative session that reduced the powers of then Gov.-elect Tony Evers and Attorney General-elect Josh Kaul, also a Democrat. Evers defeated Republican Gov. Scott Walker in November. Walker signed the legislation before leaving office.