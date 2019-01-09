Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-9-19

Today will be the coldest day of the month to date, with highs only in the mid teens. Stronger breezes will continue through the morning before settling down by evening, making it feel colder all day with chill values mostly below zero. It will be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. High pressure will be sliding into the state from the west at night and through Thursday, so with lighter winds we can expect another start in the single digits Thursday morning. Clouds will be increasing however, as upper level moisture pushes east from the Plains. It will be another dry day though, with highs in the low 20’s. The overall pattern will continue to be quiet as we finish up the work week and head into the weekend. There will be a surface trough to our west that will move towards the area on Friday and into Saturday. Meanwhile a storm is forecast to develop much further to the south. The current track keeps this system far enough to our south to avoid any impact, but it will have to be watched. While the low stays south, the trough will push through with a slight chance of a little snow Friday, mainly in our northern areas. Otherwise this will make for a cloudy and dry day Friday with highs in the upper 20’s.

Chippewa County (WEAU) – The man who’s already found not competent to stand trial for a homicide in Rusk County is deemed not competent in another case. In Rusk County, Preston Kraft was charged in the death of Robert Petit of Conrath. In Chippewa County, Kraft faced multiple charges, including second degree recklessly endangering safety for reportedly firing a gun toward Petit in a previous incident. A review hearing in Chippewa County Tuesday found Kraft unable to face charges. Another hearing is set for April 2.

Rusk County (WQOW) – Colten Treu, the man charged for the deaths of four people following November’s tragic Girl Scout crash, appeared in a Rusk County courtroom Tuesday. Treu is charged with a number of drug-related crimes in Rusk County including felony possession of meth. WQOW reported about the Rusk County case back in November. Treu allegedly drove into a ditch and rolled his vehicle September 30. Investigators found drugs in his car after the crash. That incident was just over a month before the fatal crash in Chippewa Falls. Tuesday, a preliminary hearing for the Rusk County charges was set for February 12. He’s due back on January 30 for a review hearing in Chippewa County Court where he faces four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle among other charges.

At 6:15 PM Tuesday, a Ladysmith Officer and Rusk County deputies responded to an address on College Avenue West, Ladysmith, on a report of an out of control 14 year old. Upon arrival a County deputy was the first into the residence where the 14 year old was screaming at everyone. The deputy took the 14 year old into custody and placed her in his squad car. The City Officer spoke with the parties involved and all parties advised that the subject had began yelling and screaming at the dinner table. The subject also threw multiple items throughout the incident. The jevenile was brought to the law enforcement center to speak with DHHS.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers campaigned on the promise to increase funding for public schools by $1.4 billion and now a bipartisan legislative task force is also calling for significant spending hikes. Commission co-chair state Sen. Luther Olsen said Wednesday that he hopes the report provides an opportunity for Republicans and Democrats to work together on school funding. Olsen also says he hopes Evers would put some of the group’s recommendations in his state budget proposal. Many of the ideas mirror what Evers proposed last year as state superintendent in his agency budget that would have increased school funding by 10 percent. The commission has no total cost for its recommendations. But their proposals call for the state to pay for two-thirds of school costs, while allowing local property taxes to also go up more. ­

(WGEM) – Shopko, which owns multiple stores in the region, could file for bankruptcy as early as next week. The Green Bay Press Gazette reported that an attorney for a pharmaceutical company which is owed $67 million by Shopko said during a hearing Monday that Shopko is expected to file for bankruptcy on Tuesday. This follows reports from Bloomberg in December that Shopko was having trouble finding a buyer and was making preparations to file bankruptcy. Also in December, Shopko announced the closing of their in-store pharmacies. The company’s website states the Wisconsin-based retailer operates 134 Shopko stores, 176 Shopko Hometown locations, 18 Shopko Pharmacy locations, and five Shopko Express stores. The company has locations in both Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire.