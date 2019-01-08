RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-8-19

The last five days have been well above average for January, but we will be getting back to more typical January cold the rest of this work week. The upper flow is beginning to buckle as an upper trough is now located over south-central Canada. This will push southeast into the U.S., leading to the return of northwest flow and the colder weather. The leading edge of this is defined by a cold front that will also sweep through this morning. Behind this front, stronger northwest winds will develop with sustained winds up around 25 mph and gusts approaching 40 mph during the day. Daytime highs have come early, around 30, while temperatures slowly drop through the day. Chill values will be dropping through the teens and even into the single digits by late afternoon. Sunshine mixed with clouds as well as scattered flurries are possible today. The next ridge of high pressure will be moving from the north-central Plains to the east, taking hold here in Wisconsin Wednesday into Thursday. It will remain breezy on the front side of this system, though winds will be a bit lighter on Wednesday. Expect more clouds than sun and still the chance of a flurry with afternoon highs staying in the teens. Winds will be lighter at night as the high arrives, but some clouds should also start to increase from the west, Still, we can expect a typically cold January night with lows in the single digits. The clouds should continue to stream across the Plains and into Wisconsin on Thursday, with seasonably cold air and highs in the 20’s.

At about 12:45 AM this (Tuesday) morning, a Ladysmith Officer observed Tylar M. Swanson, 21, at Kwik Trip. According to the report, the Officer had Rusk County dispatch run Swanson for any warrants he may have had. Dispatch advised that Swanson had multiple warrants including a City of Ladysmith warrant. The City Officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle that Swanson left Kwik Trip in. Swanson was placed under arrest for 4 active warrants and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Next Tuesday, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department will give an update into the case of missing teen Jayme Closs. Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald announced that he will host a press conference next Tuesday, January 15th at 10 AM. The statement did not say what would be revealed, but the press conference will fall three months to the day Closs was reported missing and her parents, James and Denise Closs, were found murdered in their Barron home. Fitzgerald said other agencies working on the case would also be present.

The new Prevea Ladysmith Helath Center located at 1101 Lake Avenue West, Ladysmith, will open for patient care this Wednesday, January 9th. The Prevea Ladysmith Health Center will offer the following health care services: Family medicine, Women’s care, Pregnancy care, Behavioral care, Physical therapy and Lab and X-ray services. The team of providers at the Prevea Ladysmith Health Center includes family medicine physicians, Dr. Richard Rapp and Dr. Joel Dekrey; obstetrician and gynecologist, Dr. Michael Tiffany, and Jeffrey Jackson, a physician assistant specializing in psychiatry. The health center will be open Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM. Appointments can be scheduled now by calling 715-532-0203. Prevea will host a community ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house at the new health center from 4 to 6 PM on Thursday, January 10. There will be food, refreshments, a raffle and giveaways, along with opportunities to tour the health center and meet the providers. A Ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 4 PM Thursday.

What is encouraging 63,000 students from throughout Wisconsin to try fruits like pears and starfruit and sample vegetables such as radishes and broccoli? It’s the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program, which provides eligible schools with reimbursements for fresh produce offered in the classroom, allowing students to taste both familiar and unfamiliar fruit and vegetable snacks. The grant program, which is supporting 184 Wisconsin schools during the 2018-19 school year, exposes students to fresh produce that may not have access to at home. In doing so, the program also gives students a nourishing snack that helps sustain them through the school day. Schools in our area that received a grant for the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program include the Bruce Elementary School for $9,550, and the Cornell Elementary School for $9,500. The populaity of the program has continued to grow in Wisconsin, with the review panel evaluating 236 applications for the 2018-19 school year.

­ Ashland (KBJR) – No one was injured when an ice fishing shack blew up in Ashland. According to the Ashland Daily Press, neighbors heard an explosion around 2 a.m. Saturday on Sixth Avenue West. The shack’s owner told police he had been towing the shack behind his truck earlier that day but had not used the shack recently. The owner said the truck was parked when the shack exploded. Once the fire was put out, firefighters found two exploded propane tanks and a battery-powered fish locator inside. The cause is still under investigation, and damage is estimated around $1,500.