WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-7-19

Any steady light rain should be moving away, with a few lingering showers and drizzle possible into early afternoon. Total amounts look to be light, for much of our area. The rest of today will remain cloudy with highs in the low 40’s. We could see some clearing for a while at night, before more clouds return. A weak and quick moving wave of low pressure is expected to slide from the Plains across Southern Minnesota. This may bring a bit of snow and rain overnight into early Tuesday with minor accumulations possible in places, while tugging down much colder air from the northwest. Lows will be in the upper 20’s. Temperatures will only rise a few degrees on Tuesday as a shot of arctic air arrives. An upper trough will be deepening over the Upper Midwest and to the east, bringing a more typical January air mass to the region. It will be blustery with gusty winds and more scattered snow showers through the day as temperatures drop through the 20’s. Minor accumulations of snow will again be possible.

In Rusk County News this past weekend, Saturday afternoon just after 2:30 PM, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 from a caller in reference to a 2 vehicle accident in front of the LEC on Miner Avenue East, Ladysmith. According to the report, both subjects were out of their vehicles and walking around. Ladysmith Police, a Rusk County deputy, Ladysmith ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the scene. After an investigation, a vehicle was East bound on Miner Avenue and failed to stop at the stop sign on Miner and East 3rd Street North and struck a vehicle on East 3rd Street heading South. The vehicle that was struck rolled. There was miner injury to the drivers and passengers. A citation was issued to the driver for failure to stop at the stop sign.

Sunday morning at about 8:15, Rusk County deputies did a follow up at a residence on North Main Street, Bruce at the Gateway Apartment and Lodge. After an investigation, a Rusk County deputy advised that 1 male subject was detained and transported to the LEC for an interview. Also a female subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Sunday afternoon a female subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that someone broke into there house on North Blackburn Street, Bruce, and reportedly stole some money and coins. It was unknown when this happened. The case is under investigation.

Just after 7 PM Sunday, a warrant was served a a residence on South Main Street, Bruce. Rusk County deputies made contact with the subject who is wanted from Probation. After an investigation the warrant was valid and the subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

CHIPPEWA FALLS – A Chippewa Falls man accused of striking five people Nov. 3, killing three Girl scouts and a mother, is facing new charges in Rusk County Court. Colten R. Treu, 21, was charged last week in Rusk County Court with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and operating with restricted controlled substance, second offense. The charges stem from a traffic crash he was involved in Sept. 30, where he drove into a ditch and rolled his vehicle, Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said during a court hearing in November. Officers did a field sobriety test after the crash and noticed his impairment, Newell said. In the Chippewa County case, Treu admits he was huffing from an aerosol spray when his pickup struck and killed Jayna S. Kelley, 9, Autumn A. Helgeson, 10, Haylee J. Hickle, 10, and her mother, Sara JO Schneider, 32. Treu was charged with 11 counts in Chippewa County. He returns to Chippewa County Court Jan. 30. Rusk Co.

(WQOW) — Authorities in Rusk County have a new way to honor fallen Deputy Dan Glaze. A new armored humvee will help keep other officers safe, and his memory alive. “Unfortunately there’s a lot of times where we go to a call, or we go to a scene where our squad cars aren’t going to protects us,” Chief Deputy Phil Grassmann told News 18. The vehicle was previously used in the military, but now it’s customized for the Rusk County Emergency Response Team. “We need to keep other people safe. We need something that’s going to stop rounds from hitting officers, from hitting civilians, from hitting deputies,” added Grassmann. The team named it ‘The 110’ as a way to honor Dan Glaze. That was Glaze’s badge number. It will now serve as a memorial, as it protects the citizens of Rusk County, just as Glaze swore to do. “Dan always wanted to be on a tac team, a tactical unit. He had taken some training to be a part of the team. Unfortunately he was killed before he had that chance,” Grassmann said. Deputy Dan Glaze will never fade from memory in Rusk County, as the armored vehicle gives them a new sense of security. “Perfect world, ideal world, it would sit in this shed until I retire,” Grassmann commented. “I think our guys, when rolling up to a bad situation, they’ll feel a lot more secure in a vehicle like that.” Deputy Grassmann also said many local businesses donated time and money to customize the Humvee for the department. Even much of the equipment inside was paid for thanks to the annual emergency response team fundraiser.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrat Tony Evers is set to take the oath of office and replace Gov. Scott Walker during a noon ceremony Monday at the state Capitol, ending eight years of Republican dominance in Wisconsin. Evers’ inauguration will herald a new era of Wisconsin politics. While Republicans will maintain control of the Legislature, having Evers in place will give Democrats the power to block GOP bills and force either compromise or gridlock. Evers has been the state education superintendent since 2009 and is a former teacher and school principal. He was to be sworn into office along with other constitutional officers and state lawmakers. Walker and other former governors are expected to be among the dignitaries in attendance. An inaugural ball in Madison was scheduled for Monday night. Highlights of inauguration day on Monday in Wisconsin: — Democrat Tony Evers will be sworn into office as Wisconsin’s 46th governor at a ceremony in the Capitol rotunda. Former governors and other dignitaries are expected to attend.