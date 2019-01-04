Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-4-19

The traditional January thaw has come a bit early this year, though it may not really qualify since it seems like we’ve been in a thaw since December! Still, we are going to be dealing with temperatures that will be 15-20 degrees above long term averages, at least through Saturday. Today will be another nice day to spend some time outside. It will be mostly sunny and breezes will be lighter as temperatures reach for 40 during the afternoon. On Saturday, a cold front will be dropping down towards the area from the north, bringing increasing west and southwest winds. It will remain mild, but the one thing that remains uncertain is potential cloud cover. There are some indication a deck of low clouds will develop overnight Friday and carry into at least some of Saturday. If this does occur, then it will impact high temperatures, but it will still remain well above average. Highs will again have a chance to top out in the 40’s.

Late Thursday afternoon a theft complaint was reported to the Rusk County Sheriff”s Office. According to the report, a male subject advised that he had a safe stolen from his residence located on Midway Road, Hawkins. No other information was available.

Wednesday morning just after 9 AM the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting that Canadian National train had to make an emergency stop. At the time College and Doughty were open and Corbette, Fritz and Miner were all blocked. Highway 27 was also blocked. After about 20 minutes the train was moving at a normal rate of speed and the intersections were again open. It was reported that the train had an air line failure.

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — A prosecutor in central Wisconsin says a Wausau baby sitter will be charged with killing a two-month-old boy in her care. Twenty-eight-year-old Marissa Tietsort, who is pregnant with her sixth child, is already facing child abuse charges involving another baby for whom she was caring. Assistant District Attorney Molly Lawrence said Thursday during a hearing in Marathon County Circuit Court that Tietsort will be charged Friday with first-degree intentional homicide. Tietsort has been in jail on a $250,000 cash bond since she was charged in October with child abuse for injuring an 11-month-old girl. Tietsort has twice requested her bond be lowered, claiming that she’s not getting sufficient prenatal care in jail. In a letter to a judge, Tietsort says she’s a great mom and not a threat to society or a monster.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Ousted Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says he would be interested in running for office again, maybe even for governor in four years. Walker spoke to The Associated Press on Friday, just three days before he’s replaced by Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers. Walker’s immediate plans are to hit the speaking circuit. He says he will also be President Donald Trump’s chief advocate in Wisconsin. Walker says it’s likely that Republicans will want a “new face” for the governor’s race in 2022 but “who knows.” Walker says he’s not ruling anything out, including a run for U.S. Senate in 2022. That seat is currently held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who has said he won’t run for a third term.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers dramatically stepped up their hiring in December, adding 312,000 jobs in an encouraging display of strength for an economy in the midst of a trade war, slowing global growth and a partial shutdown of the federal government. The Labor Department said Friday that the unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.9 percent, but that reflected a surge in jobseekers— a positive for growth. Average hourly pay improved 3.2 percent from a year ago, up from average wage growth of 2.7 percent at the end of 2017. The jolt in hiring offers a dose of reassurance after a tumultuous few months as the outlook from the financial markets has turned decidedly bleaker. Job growth at this pace is a sign that the economy will continue to expand for a 10th straight year, even if overall growth slows somewhat because of the waning stimulus from President Donald Trump’s tax cuts. LA CROSSE, Wis.

(WEAU) — For the past eight years, minimum wage in Wisconsin has remained the same as at the federal level, $7.25 an hour. But starting this week, across the river in Minnesota, the minimum wage jumped to $9.86 for those working for companies that generate revenue over $500,000 a year. Despite the more than $2.50 difference, there are many reasons Wisconsinites are not crossing the Mississippi for work. “First and foremost people want to like the job that they’re working in. So earning a few dollars more per hour is not going to cause them to necessarily gravitate away from the job if they really truly love it,” said La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Vicki Markussen. But the biggest reason is that right now most employees are getting paid more than minimum wage. “The number of businesses that are paying minimum wage are pretty few and far between,” said Markussen. “Simply because they have learned they have to pay more than minimum wage to attract the workforce, it’s just what’s happening.” Right now, La Crosse has an unemployment rate of 2.1 percent, leaving employers fighting for a small pool of employees. Currently the unemployment rate in La Crosse is tied for the lowest it’s ever been in history, making it an employee market in the Coulee Region. “We know that we’re going to have a tight labor market for at least another ten years. What’s happening is the baby boomers are retiring faster than the large millennial generation is coming of age and entering the workforce. So that delay is creating this really tight labor market that we have right now and that’s what’s causing some interesting wage increases,” said Markussen. Currently 29 states plus Washington D.C. have state minimum wages that are above the federal level.

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) — A new report finds Wisconsin leads the nation in barn fires that result in the deaths of animals. According to the Animal Welfare Institute, Wisconsin had 19 such fires in 2018, followed by Ohio and New York, each with 18. During his career, Bellevue Fire Chief Jack Mlnarik has worked in rural areas and witnessed animals lost in barn fires. “More than you’d like to see. It’s always an unfortunate situation when those types of things happen,” Mlnarik said. “At the end of the day that’s how they make their living, and you want to make sure you can do everything in order to preserve that.” But often times, he says, barn fires are difficult to contain. “Structure fire could be burning for 15 to 20 minutes, and that’s a pretty big head start on any department, whether they’re full-time, paid on-call, volunteer, to be able to stabilize that structure,” he said. Another challenge comes after the fire: determining the cause. Although, in many cases faulty wiring or unattended heating sources are to blame.