On Thursday, because Bob Krejcarek will be gone Thursday and Chris Brooks will be working on the changes to WLDY, we will be having our Holiday programming on WLDY-WJBL. We will not have our regular programming this Thursday. We’re sorry for any inconvenience.

In Rusk County news from the past long New Year’s Holiday Weekend, Friday morning at about 10:40, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office investigated a one vehicle accident. According to the report, a vehicle was driving North bound on Breackneck Road and was descending a hill when his truck began to engine break causing him to lose control on the ice covered road. The vehicle lost control and entered the left or West ditch and struck a small tree and larger tree. The driver was not injured and was the lone person in the vehicle.

At about 8:20 PM Friday night, a male subject advised Rusk County authorities that his hunting cabin was broken into located on South Blueberry Road, Conrath, within the last two weeks. A Rusk County deputy handled the Burglary and according to the report, the burglary reportedly occurred between Dec 2 and Dec. 28. There was forced entry into 2 buildings. Items stolen included hunting clothes, trail cameras and a tree stand.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call Sunday night at about 8:45, reporting a dark Chevy truck in the ditch on County Highway I, Ladysmith. According to the report, the driver was out of the vehicle and walking around but appears to be very intoxicated. The caller advised that the subject was walking around on the roadway and fell down. He was sitting on the edge of the roadway. Rusk County deputies, Wisconsin State Patrol, Hawkins ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department were called to the scene. A field sobriety was performed on the driver. He was taken into custody for OWI and transported to the Rusk County jail. No injuries were reported.

New Year’s Eve afternoon at about 3:40 PM, a 911 call reported a processor was on fire at a location on County Highway B, Glen Flora. The caller advised that it doesn’t appear that anyone is around. The Hawkins Fire Department was called to the scene. Firemen were at the scene for just over an hour and no other information was available. Tuesday morning at about 1;50, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 8 near Bruce. According to the report, a field sobriety was performed on the driver of the vehicle. After an investigation, the driver was taken into custody for OWI and transported to the Rusk County jail.

New Year’s morning shortly before 7 AM, Ladysmith Police responded to the Mcdonald’s parking lot on a report of a minor two car crash. Upon arrival the Officer spoke with employees who stated the two vehicles involved left the scene. One employee identified the driver of one of the vehicles as Brittany Riddle. The Officer made contact with Riddle at her residence in the City of Ladysmith. Riddle admitted to being involved in the crash and she appeared to be intoxicated. Riddle failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for second offense OWI.

Saturday afternoon shortly after 4 PM Ladysmith Officers were advised of a young female walking near the bridge near Marshfield Medical Center Ladysmith and believed the female could be the one who was reported a runaway on December 28th. An Officer located the female and she advised that Izak W. Reeves. 18 and a 14 year old were near MMCL or Walmart. After an investigation the Officer located Reeves and the 14 year old near the MMCL ER and arrested Reeves for a Barron County Felony Bench Warrant. The 14 year old was also arrested as she was also a juvenile runaway.

Ladysmith Officers were dispatched at about 11:40 PM Saturday night to Kwik Trip for 2 males getting into a physical altercation. According to the report, one of the males had left in a White car and headed South bound on Highway 27. A City Officer spoke with a male subject at Kwik Trip and was told about Paul W. Wehrmeister, 61, approaching him and offering to buy him something. The male refused and tried to leave the area but Wehrmeister grabbed him by the jacket and threatened to unch him. Kwik Trip employees then called police and Wehrmeister left. He was located at 211 Club and was taken into custody for Disorderly Conduct, OWI 1st and obstructing.

New Year’s Night at about 11:15, Ladysmith Police responded to an address on Fritz Avenue West to arrest Christopher L. Alexander, on a drug paraphernalia charge. During a consent search of the basement area, a scooper straw was found that was believed to have had Methamphetamine residue inside of it. The straw tested positive for Methamphetamine. Alexander was arrested and transported to the Rusk County jail.