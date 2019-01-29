Paul Vanderloop
Paul Vanderloop of Bruce, formerly of Tony, passed away on Monday, January 28th at the Marshfield Medical Center Ladysmith. Visitation will be Thursday, January 31, from 4-7 PM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce.
A Celebration pf Life for Paul Vanderloop will be held on Saturday, February 2, at the Ladysmith Care Community Nursing Home Chapel from 10 AM to 12:30 PM. All are Welcome.
