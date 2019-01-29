mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Paul Vanderloop

Paul Vanderloop of Bruce, formerly of Tony, passed away on Monday, January 28th at the Marshfield Medical Center Ladysmith.  Visitation will be Thursday, January 31, from 4-7 PM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce. 

A Celebration pf Life for Paul Vanderloop will be held on Saturday, February 2, at the Ladysmith Care Community Nursing Home Chapel from 10 AM to 12:30 PM.  All are Welcome.

 

