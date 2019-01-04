Patricia R. McCann
Patricia R. McCann, 85 of Ladysmith, died on Monday, December 31, at her daughter’s home in Bruce. She is survived by 2 daughters, Mary McCann-Bishop of Bruce and Elizabeth Roggendorf of Betttendorf, IA., 1 son, Cody of Ladysmith, 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Peggy Mayberry of Rochelle, IL., 1 brother, Elvis Beck of Arkansas.
A Memorial service for Patricia McCann will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, January 12, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Craig Zandi officiating. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
- Wisconsin Sports 1-4 January 4, 2019Wisconsin State Sports (5am update) CORRECTED VERSION January 4, 2019 (Friday) at 5:16 am Dale Forbis !!! CORRECTED VERSION — BUCKS GAME IS AT HOME !!! >>Ice-Cold Wisconsin Drops Border Battle To Gophers 59-52 (Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Badgers fell so far behind in an ice-cold shooting first half they couldn’t come […]
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS January 2, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-2-18 On Thursday, because Bob Krejcarek will be gone Thursday and Chris Brooks will be working on the changes to WLDY, we will be having our Holiday programming on WLDY-WJBL. We will not have our regular programming this Thursday. We’re sorry for any inconvenience. In Rusk County news from the past long New […]