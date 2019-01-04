Patricia R. McCann, 85 of Ladysmith, died on Monday, December 31, at her daughter’s home in Bruce. She is survived by 2 daughters, Mary McCann-Bishop of Bruce and Elizabeth Roggendorf of Betttendorf, IA., 1 son, Cody of Ladysmith, 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Peggy Mayberry of Rochelle, IL., 1 brother, Elvis Beck of Arkansas.

A Memorial service for Patricia McCann will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, January 12, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Craig Zandi officiating. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.