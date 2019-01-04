mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Patricia R. McCann

Patricia R. McCann, 85 of Ladysmith, died on Monday, December 31, at her daughter’s home in Bruce.  She is survived by 2 daughters, Mary McCann-Bishop of Bruce and Elizabeth Roggendorf of Betttendorf, IA., 1 son, Cody of Ladysmith, 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Peggy Mayberry of Rochelle, IL., 1 brother, Elvis Beck of Arkansas.

A Memorial service for Patricia McCann will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, January 12, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Craig Zandi officiating.  Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.  

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Wisconsin Sports 1-4 January 4, 2019
    Wisconsin State Sports (5am update) CORRECTED VERSION  January 4, 2019 (Friday) at 5:16 am  Dale Forbis !!! CORRECTED VERSION — BUCKS GAME IS AT HOME !!! >>Ice-Cold Wisconsin Drops Border Battle To Gophers 59-52 (Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Badgers fell so far behind in an ice-cold shooting first half they couldn’t come […]
  • RUSK COUNTY NEWS January 2, 2019
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-2-18 On Thursday, because Bob Krejcarek will be gone Thursday and Chris Brooks will be working on the changes to WLDY, we will be having our Holiday programming on WLDY-WJBL. We will not have our regular programming this Thursday. We’re sorry for any inconvenience. In Rusk County news from the past long New […]
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • Trade grades: Who wins the Bulls-Grizzlies deal? January 4, 2019
    The deal Grizzlies get: Forward Justin Holiday Bulls get: Forward Wayne Selden, guard MarShon Brooks and Memphis' 2019 and 2020 second-round picks Get more trade grades for every deadline deal here Memphis Grizzlies: B Having unsuccessfully attempted to deal Brooks and Selden plus second-round picks to acquire Kelly Oubre as part of last month's failed […]
  • Rockets GM says argument could be made for James Harden to be called best offensive player ever January 4, 2019
    OAKLAND, Calif. - James Harden repeatedly flashed two fingers in the moments after he led the Houston Rockets to a come-from-behind, 135-134 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, the reigning MVP's most recent statement about his plans to claim that award again. This historic run by Harden, which continued with a […]
  • Chiefs atop AFC playoff puzzle for 1st time since 1997 January 4, 2019
    For the first time in a decade, a team led by Tom Brady or Peyton Manning didn't win the AFC's top seed
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.